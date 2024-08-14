Tech Founders Rally UK Businesses in an Appeal to the Government to Reassess Visa Restrictions

Recent policy changes have increased the minimum salary threshold for Skilled Worker visas, placing heavy burdens on the UK's fastest-growing businesses.

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centuro Global, the leading AI-powered SaaS platform revolutionising global business operations, is calling on the new Labour government to reconsider recent restrictions placed on the Skilled Worker visa route.

Co-founders Zain Ali and Asma Bashir will present the Home Office with a report on behalf of a critical mass of affected businesses, large and small, and are inviting organisations to add their voices and share their own experiences.

Last year, the UK Home Secretary announced a five-point plan to reduce net migration. In response to this announcement, the Home Office raised the minimum general salary threshold for the Skilled Worker route to £38,700, up from £26,200 for those under 26 years old.

As a result, businesses, including KPMG and HSBC, have retracted job offers to foreign graduates of UK universities as the impact of new visa rules continues to disrupt recruitment across the economy.

Further restrictions are anticipated following the Cabinet minister's recent letter to the Migration Advisory Committee regarding a review of different groups of overseas workers coming to the UK, particularly high-skilled professionals in Information Technology, Telecommunications, and Engineering. This sends a concerning signal for an industry in the race for global tech leadership, especially as it faces a slowdown and a decline in company incorporations.

Zain Ali, CEO and co-founder of Centuro Global commented: "The new Skilled Worker visa restrictions are another blow to the future generation of professional talent. The impact of the new rules continues to disrupt recruitment across the economy, and this sudden shift in UK Immigration Policy has left bright futures in limbo and dreams dashed.

"Can you imagine landing your dream graduate job only to have it snatched away at the last minute? That's the harsh reality for hundreds of grads this year, even though Skilled Worker visa holders employed in the private sector make up only a small proportion of overall migration numbers. Highly-skilled workers who could help develop the native talent pool are also being targeted and could face a similar fate."

With higher salary thresholds for foreign hires, many companies can no longer afford to recruit from abroad. However, shortages of skilled workers in the UK put firms in an impossible position.

From high-growth startups to global-facing enterprises, companies face an impossible challenge. They are forced to choose between compromising on talent or breaking the bank on inflated salaries.

Zain continued, "The UK's growth depends on its best companies, the ones most threatened by the current visa regime. We believe that the change of government provides the perfect opportunity to reassess old policies and strike a new balance between political imperatives and business needs. Every revoked graduate job offer and highly skilled professional denied entry represents a long-term revenue loss for the Treasury and a missed chance to nurture talent and fund public services.

"A truly strategic immigration regime would not impose these cliff edges. We need a more balanced policy that nurtures talent and allows our unicorn firms to thrive. Otherwise, the promised end of the recession might be just another false dawn."

For more information about the campaign and to add your voice, visit

https://www.centuroglobal.com/skilled-worker-visa-restrictions/

Media Contact

Oluwatomi Lawal, Centuro Global, 44 07414635256, [email protected], www.centuroglobal.com

SOURCE Centuro Global