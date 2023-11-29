Tech Industry Making Progress Building Diverse Teams and Prioritizing Personalized Career Progression, According to hackajob's Latest Industry Report

There is still lots of work to do, but the data is encouraging both in representation and how employers are finding creative ways to foster environments where applicants and employees can wholly be themselves. Post this

In 2023, the demand for tech talent remained high despite the economy. Companies are competing for the same skills and according to Gartner, demand for analytics/business intelligence (BI)/data science, architecture, and agile development skills remain harder to fulfill. The talent crunch can make it difficult for companies to prioritize diversity over hiring as quickly as possible due to the talent supply, but hackajob data indicates the needle is moving in the right direction.

"While there's an unrelenting demand for tech talent, companies may be tempted to overlook diversity to quickly fill roles based on need," said Mark Chaffey, co-founder and CEO of hackajob. "However, we're seeing evidence that organizations are realizing the strategic, long-term importance of strengthening DE&I in the workplace. There is still lots of work to do, but the data is encouraging both in representation and how employers are finding creative ways to foster environments where applicants and employees can wholly be themselves."

Key findings from Unveiling Emerging Tech Talent Trends in 2024 and Beyond include:

Prioritization of DE&I in the Tech Industry is Moving in the Right Direction

The focus on gender diversity within tech is moving forward, with 1 ⁄ 4 of tech talent in mid-senior level roles being women

Over 6% of tech talent identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community-

9% of tech talent identifies as neurodivergent with the majority (40%) having ADHD, followed by Dyslexia, Autism Spectrum Disorder and Tourette's

There is a Widening Gap in Demand Between Entry-Level and Senior Roles

There is a rise in the amount of tech vacancies for mid-level employees and senior tech roles

A significant portion, more than 55%, of all tech job opportunities are tailored for mid-level employees, indicating a strong demand for individuals with a few years of experience

Senior tech professionals continue to be highly sought after, with approximately 31% of job openings specifically targeting this expertise

Onsite Roles are Now Outpacing Fully Remote Roles, but Hybrid Remains on Top

For the first time since pre-pandemic, there are now more onsite roles than remote roles being created

Regardless, hybrid opportunities still make up the vast majority of job listings

Organizations must now decide whether they will align with tech talent's expectations or forge ahead with sometimes unpopular working patterns

View other interesting findings and actionable takeaways, including the impact of AI on the industry, by downloading the full Unveiling Emerging Tech Talent Trends in 2024 and Beyond report.

