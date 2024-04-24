Tech Innovator Purba Majumder Recognized as One of North America's Top 100 Women Leaders in 2024

"Being recognized as one of the 100 Women to KNOW is not only an honor but a testament to our commitment at Cybervation and BistroUX to drive meaningful change in technology and empower the next generation of women leaders." - Purba Majumder Post this

About the 100 Women to KNOW Across America Award

This prestigious award celebrates women leaders who demonstrate significant leadership, community impact, and innovation achievements. It involves a rigorous nomination and review process, selecting women who have excelled in various sectors, including technology, healthcare, education, and the arts.

The award ceremony will be part of the Annual KNOW Women Summit, which takes place April 21-23 at The Palomar Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona. For more details about the event and award winners, visit https://theknowwomen.com.

Visionary Leadership and Business Innovation

With over twenty years at the helm, Purba Majumder has propelled Cybervation to the forefront of IT and medical staffing. The company's dynamic growth and commitment to innovation were nationally acknowledged on the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list, earning the 516th position.

Under Majumder's leadership, BistroUX has pioneered advancements in digital transactions within the food service and retail sectors. By offering solutions that significantly reduce hefty online ordering platform fees, BistroUX has empowered businesses to increase their online revenue and profit margins by over 30%. Columbus Business First has recognized BistroUX as a top Columbus Startup and Tech Company to Watch.

Empowering Future Generations

Majumder's passion for diversity and education is reflected in her founding of CoolTechGirls, a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging young women to pursue careers in STEM fields. This initiative supports educational opportunities and mentorship, fostering the next generation of female tech innovators.

"The recognition as one of the 100 Women to KNOW galvanizes our continued mission to lead with innovative spirit and determination," continued Majumder. "Sharing this platform with such an array of remarkable women leaders who are transforming our world is a profound honor."

About Cybervation

Cybervation, headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, is a premier technology and healthcare services and solutions provider known for addressing complex business challenges with innovative solutions. The company is a recognized leader in IT and medical staffing, with certifications from WBENC, NMSDC, SBA WOSB, and DBE. Visit https://www.cybervationinc.com for more information.

About BistroUX

BistroUX is a cloud-based platform that helps restaurants, food trucks, and retailers optimize online ordering, enhance customer experiences and loyalty, and achieve significant savings. It offers online ordering, plastic and digital gift cards, digital coupons, loyalty programs, digital menus and waitlists, and more, and is instrumental in streamlining operations and amplifying customer satisfaction. For more information, visit https://bistroux.com.

