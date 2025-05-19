Tech Leader Nancy Ridge Shares Story Behind Founding Alliance of Channel Women in Empowering New Book

Blending personal experience with broader insights on gender equity in technology, Ridge charts the rise of ACW alongside her own journey as a woman navigating leadership in the technology channel. Post this

Through candid storytelling and contributions from collaborators, Ridge shares inspiration, practical wisdom and a roadmap for women navigating professional and personal challenges. The result is an inspiring, fast-paced read packed with practical lessons, hard-won wisdom and a call to action for women professionals at every stage of their careers.

"Each chapter unfolds in such a way that when a lesson emerged, I felt like it was just for me. Yet the beauty of this book is that each reader will walk away with their own personal moments of discovery thanks to the author and her bevy of ACW collaborators — a wise and wondrous group, indeed," said Cheryl O'Donoghue, founder of Aspire2STEAM, a nonprofit providing scholarships to underserved women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Crafted with clarity and heart, "A Channel for Change, How ACW Took Root" is more than a memoir; it's a call to action for readers to claim their power and agency.

Why this book matters

For Women in Tech: Find solidarity and strategies to overcome barriers.

For Professionals in Any Field: Gain insights on leadership, advocacy and building meaningful networks through relationships and collaboration.

For Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Discover the courage to break boundaries and create both impact and influence.

Ideal for readers who want to:

Be inspired by real-world challenges and triumphs

Drive meaningful change in their workplaces and industries

Take bold steps toward personal and professional growth

Availability

"A Channel for Change: How the Alliance of Channel Women Took Root" is available now on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Channel-Change-Alliance-Women-Took/dp/B0F6FMYHXP/

About the Author

Nancy Ridge is a technology executive, nonprofit leader and co-founder of the Alliance of Channel Women. As president of Ridge Innovative, she helps companies grow through global go-to-market strategies focused on AI, interoperability and sales performance. She is a frequent thought leadership contributor and serves on nonprofit boards that support women in STEAM fields and women veterans. Her work reflects a lifelong commitment to service, transformation and inclusion in business.

