Tech Leader Nancy Ridge Shares Story Behind Founding Alliance of Channel Women in Empowering New Book

Memoir Explores the Nonprofit's Rise as a Force for Advancing Careers for Women in the Technology Channel
COSTA MESA, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In her new memoir, "A Channel for Change: How the Alliance of Channel Women (ACW) Took Root," technology leader, author and advocate Nancy Ridge tells the story of how a grassroots initiative became a national force for women in the technology channel.
Blending personal experience with broader insights on gender equity in technology, Ridge charts the rise of ACW alongside her own journey as a woman navigating leadership in the technology channel. The book parallels the evolution of the nonprofit with the global movement for women's advancement in technology, offering readers moments of recognition and motivation.
Through candid storytelling and contributions from collaborators, Ridge shares inspiration, practical wisdom and a roadmap for women navigating professional and personal challenges. The result is an inspiring, fast-paced read packed with practical lessons, hard-won wisdom and a call to action for women professionals at every stage of their careers.
"Each chapter unfolds in such a way that when a lesson emerged, I felt like it was just for me. Yet the beauty of this book is that each reader will walk away with their own personal moments of discovery thanks to the author and her bevy of ACW collaborators — a wise and wondrous group, indeed," said Cheryl O'Donoghue, founder of Aspire2STEAM, a nonprofit providing scholarships to underserved women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Crafted with clarity and heart, "A Channel for Change, How ACW Took Root" is more than a memoir; it's a call to action for readers to claim their power and agency.
Why this book matters
- For Women in Tech: Find solidarity and strategies to overcome barriers.
- For Professionals in Any Field: Gain insights on leadership, advocacy and building meaningful networks through relationships and collaboration.
- For Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Discover the courage to break boundaries and create both impact and influence.
Ideal for readers who want to:
- Be inspired by real-world challenges and triumphs
- Drive meaningful change in their workplaces and industries
- Take bold steps toward personal and professional growth
Availability
"A Channel for Change: How the Alliance of Channel Women Took Root" is available now on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Channel-Change-Alliance-Women-Took/dp/B0F6FMYHXP/
About the Author
Nancy Ridge is a technology executive, nonprofit leader and co-founder of the Alliance of Channel Women. As president of Ridge Innovative, she helps companies grow through global go-to-market strategies focused on AI, interoperability and sales performance. She is a frequent thought leadership contributor and serves on nonprofit boards that support women in STEAM fields and women veterans. Her work reflects a lifelong commitment to service, transformation and inclusion in business.
Media Contact
Nancy Ridge, Ridge Innovative, 1 714-454-1561, [email protected], www.ridgeinnovative.com
Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for ACW), 1 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.buzztheory.com
SOURCE Ridge Innovative
Share this article