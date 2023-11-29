Tech PR Agency Alloy Lands on PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 List

Results-Driven PR Firm Selected by PRNEWS as one of the nation's most innovative and strategic PR firms of the year
ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alloy, the leading Precision Storytelling & Experiences Agency for Imaginative Tech Brands, today announced that it has been included in the 2024 Agency Elite Top 100 by PRNEWS, designed to spotlight the nation's most innovative and strategic PR firms of the year. Each year, an exclusive group of agencies are selected to represent the best and brightest firms in PR and Communications.
Specifically, PRNEWS' judges included Alloy on the Agency Elite 100 list for 2024 due the firm's wide range of industry specializations and core capabilities that PR, marketing and communications encompass."They also spotlight the new areas of expertise agencies are embracing to remain flexible within a shifting cultural landscape and ever-evolving client needs," PRNEWS said.
"The Agency Elite Top 100 is the only editorial roster of its kind, dedicated to the most innovative PR & communications firms in the business," says Danielle Sikes, Associate Publisher at PRNEWS. "Our annual list is an invaluable resource that helps newbies and seasoned vets alike get a sense of who they can trust with their business based on any number of criteria and specialty."
"Alloy was founded in 2012 to help modernize the PR industry and push the limits of what a PR agency could achieve," said Raj Choudhury, CEO of Alloy. "11 years later, we find ourselves again asking how we can out innovate to ensure the marketing industry leads in creating solutions for an entirely new set of challenges. So, it holds significant meaning to be included on PRNEWS' list of 100 innovators in 2024."
About Alloy
Alloy (previously known as ARPR) is an integrated marketing agency full of problem solvers and idea makers whose work reverberates throughout the Americas, Europe and the, Middle East. The firm's deep expertise in earned media, content marketing, social platforms and digital advertising enables us to launch multi-channel campaigns that help global technology brands engage with their buyers, shape public opinion, build lasting influence and grow their market share. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and noted for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit AlloyCrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
