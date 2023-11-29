Tech PR Agency Alloy Lands on PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 List

11 years later, we find ourselves again asking how we can out innovate to ensure the marketing industry leads in creating solutions for an entirely new set of challenges. So, it holds significant meaning to be included on PRNEWS' list of 100 innovators in 2024 Post this

"The Agency Elite Top 100 is the only editorial roster of its kind, dedicated to the most innovative PR & communications firms in the business," says Danielle Sikes, Associate Publisher at PRNEWS. "Our annual list is an invaluable resource that helps newbies and seasoned vets alike get a sense of who they can trust with their business based on any number of criteria and specialty."

"Alloy was founded in 2012 to help modernize the PR industry and push the limits of what a PR agency could achieve," said Raj Choudhury, CEO of Alloy. "11 years later, we find ourselves again asking how we can out innovate to ensure the marketing industry leads in creating solutions for an entirely new set of challenges. So, it holds significant meaning to be included on PRNEWS' list of 100 innovators in 2024."

