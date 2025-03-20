Tech Risk in 2025: Wheelhouse Advisors' Latest Report Reveals Key IRM Market Trends

"AI-driven threats, regulatory crackdowns, and digital risks are accelerating—businesses that fail to integrate Technology Risk Management will be left vulnerable. The time for reactive security is over; companies must take a proactive, AI-powered approach to risk." Post this

"The convergence of AI, cybersecurity, and regulatory oversight is reshaping the technology risk landscape," said John A. Wheeler, Founder & CEO of Wheelhouse Advisors. "This report equips organizations with the strategic insights they need to navigate evolving risks and select the right technology partners to drive resilience and compliance."

Key Trends from the 2025 IRM Navigator™ TRM Report:

AI & Cybersecurity Integration – 62% of enterprises are investing in AI-powered security automation to detect and prevent cyber threats.

Zero Trust Acceleration – Businesses are shifting to continuous identity verification and network security enforcement across digital ecosystems.

Regulatory Pressures – Regulations such as SEC cybersecurity mandates, NIS2, and GDPR are driving automated compliance adoption.

AI Risk Governance – As AI adoption expands, organizations must address fraud prevention, algorithmic bias, and ethical AI standards.

TRM's Role in the IRM Market

The IRM technology market consists of four core risk segments:

Enterprise Risk Management (ERM): Aligns risk management with corporate strategy and governance.

Operational Risk Management (ORM): Addresses business process failures, supply chain risks, and resilience.

Technology Risk Management (TRM): Focuses on cybersecurity, IT resilience, and AI governance.

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC): Ensures businesses adhere to regulatory requirements.

With TRM driving the highest growth rate in IRM, integrating technology risk into broader enterprise strategies is critical for business continuity and digital security.

IRM Navigator™ TRM Vendor Compass: Identifying Top Risk Technology Providers

The 2025 IRM Navigator™ TRM Report includes the TRM Vendor Compass, a ranking system that categorizes leading TRM solution providers based on market presence, innovation, and functionality:

Integrators – Vendors offering end-to-end TRM solutions that fully integrate with their IRM technology platform and leading frameworks.

Accelerators – Companies pioneering rapid TRM advancements using AI automation and cloud security.

Pace Setters – Niche providers delivering specialized TRM solutions for industry-specific or function-specific risk and compliance needs.

As technology risks continue to escalate, the Vendor Compass helps organizations identify the best TRM providers to align with enterprise, cybersecurity, regulatory, and operational risk strategies.

