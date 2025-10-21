Tech Share LIVE! Returns to FETC, Plus Leadership Summits Debut at the 2026 Conference

"FETC is designed for teams—because the best school cultures grow when everyone learns together. At our conference, educators learn through laughter, connect through curiosity, and leave with ideas that transform classrooms," said Jennifer Womble, FETC Conference Chair. Post this

"Tech Share LIVE! captures the creativity and implementation touches educators crave," said Jennifer Womble, FETC Conference Chair. "It's about learning through laughter, connecting through curiosity, and leaving with ideas that transform classrooms."

New to FETC 2026, the Leadership Summits offer immersive, role-based professional development experiences for K–12 leaders. Developed in collaboration with Future Ready Schools (All4Ed), Kennesaw State University, CAST, CoSN, SETDA, the Network of Academic and Scholastic eSports Federation (NASEF), and other national partners, these role-based immersive professional development experiences provide intensive three- or six-hour sessions focused on the most pressing topics in education technology.

Summit topics include:

AI Classroom Leaders Summit: Essential AI training to empower classroom leaders to confidently and responsibly integrate AI into education.

AI Leaders Summit: Policy, ethics, and leadership considerations of AI.

Coach Leaders Summit: Best practices for instructional and technology coaching.

Executive Leadership Summit: Visionary strategies for district and school leaders.

Inclusive Leaders Summit: EdTech for all learners, featuring UDL and assistive innovations.

IT Leaders Summit: Cybersecurity, infrastructure, and digital equity.

Library Leaders Summit: Collaboration, creativity, and technology integration in libraries.

Safety & Security Summit: Solutions for the most critical school safety challenges.

CTE Summit: Aligning education with workforce demands through innovation and partnerships.

Esports Leaders Summit: Building inclusive programs that drive engagement and success.

STEM & Robotics Summit: Practical strategies for engaging hands-on STEM instruction.

"We gathered input from our community and collaborated with leaders within each of these areas to create a program that allows educators to access the professional development they need, when they need it," added Womble. "FETC is designed for teams—because the best school cultures grow when everyone learns together."

Pre-registration is required for all FETC 2026 Leadership Summits. Sign up at www.FETC.org.

About FETC

The Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) is a premier event and year-round community for technology decision-makers, innovators, and educators. Its annual conference brings together K-12 education leaders for cutting-edge sessions, hands-on workshops and an expansive exhibit hall featuring more than 450 leading solution providers. FETC also leads a State Alliance Network, a national group committed to promoting innovation, improving professional development, and showcasing exemplary practices in using technology to support teaching and learning.

About CommunityEDU

CommunityEDU, part of the Arc network, was established in 2025 to unify its network of powerful media, events, and community platforms, equipping education and technology leaders with the tools, knowledge, and connections to create meaningful change across K-12 and higher education. Its media platforms include District Administration and University Business. Key events are the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) and Leadhership Network for Women. CommunityEDU also manages the District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI), which offers leadership development through superintendent summits and cabinet retreats.

About Arc

Arc is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organizes over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services, investing, and education technology. Arc has over 300 talented colleagues in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, and Singapore, who create new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses.

