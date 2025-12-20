Tech Solutions Provider DWD Technology Group Named a 2025 VAR Star

"The traditional VAR role has evolved from simply selling software to serving as a strategic partner. At DWD, we believe our success is a direct result of our focus on our clients' success." - Chris Mengerink, partner at DWD Technology Group Post this

Recognition of a partnership-first approach

"We are truly honored to be included among this year's VAR Stars," said Chris Mengerink, partner at DWD Technology Group. "The traditional VAR role has evolved from simply selling software to serving as a strategic partner. At DWD, we believe our success is a direct result of our focus on our clients' success. Our relationships grow beyond implementation because we are committed to providing the continuous guidance and technology planning that enable our clients to make smarter business decisions."

The 2025 VAR Stars feature underscores how modern ERP partners are helping organizations navigate rapid advancements in technology. As businesses demand greater insight and scalability, DWD remains dedicated to fostering the long-term health and growth of our clients, investing in expertise that supports their journey well after the initial go-live.

Industry specialization built on trust

DWD's recognition as a VAR Star reflects its emphasis on deep industry knowledge and tailored solutions. Success in today's ERP landscape depends on the ability to speak the language of the industries served and build solutions that solve real-world challenges.

"While today's ERP systems can serve many industries, a generic approach no longer works," Mengerink said. "Our goal is to be a steady hand for our clients, offering specialized knowledge that helps them thrive in a competitive landscape. We feel that when our clients succeed, we succeed."

Since 1990, DWD Technology Group has partnered with organizations across the United States to evaluate, implement and support ERP, accounting and IT solutions. With offices in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, DWD remains focused on ethical business practices, high customer satisfaction and building relationships that last for decades.

The full 2025 VAR Stars feature appears in ERP Global Insights, highlighting DWD Technology Group among the ERP partners shaping the future of business technology through a client-centric lens.

About DWD Technology Group

DWD Technology Group is a full-service ERP and IT solutions provider specializing in Sage Intacct, Sage 100 and related business software. Founded in 1990, DWD helps organizations in manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and nonprofit sectors improve efficiency, visibility and decision-making through proven technology and expert guidance. Learn more at www.dwdtechgroup.com.

For interviews, additional information, or photography requests, please contact Sherry Simerman at [email protected] or call 800-232-8913.

Sherry Simerman, DWD Technology Solutions, 1 800-232-8913, [email protected]

