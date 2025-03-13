Tech Stack Advising Celebrates Five9 as Partner of the Year to Empower Smarter Customer Engagement

Tech Stack Advising names Five9 its 2024 Partner of the Year, recognizing their collaboration in optimizing customer engagement through AI-powered CX solutions.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Stack Advising announced today that it has named Five9, provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, as its Partner of the Year for 2024. This recognition highlights a collaborative effort focused on helping businesses optimize their technology stacks while transforming customer engagement through seamless implementation of Five9's comprehensive suite of CX solutions.

Through this partnership, Tech Stack Advising enables clients to streamline their operations, enhance automation, and improve customer experiences by integrating Five9's Intelligent CX Platform into their existing technology ecosystems. As experts in tech stack optimization, Tech Stack Advising supports businesses through every step of the implementation process—from strategy and deployment to ongoing optimization, ensuring a smooth transition and measurable results.

"Recognizing Five9 as our Partner of the Year reflects the shared commitment to delivering transformative customer experiences," said Adam Saad, Founder and CTO of Tech Stack Advising. "By combining our expertise in technology consulting with Five9's AI-powered platform, we help businesses modernize their contact centers, streamline workflows, and drive meaningful engagement with every customer interaction."

Five9 provides a comprehensive suite of CX solutions, powered by Five9 Genius AI, to elevate customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes in the era of The New CX. The New CX redefines how brands connect with customers through seamless and efficient AI-driven journeys that anticipate and meet each customer's unique needs. Five9's unified cloud-native offering enables AI and human agents to create hyper-personalized customer experiences, so every customer interaction is more connected, effortless, and personal. Trusted by 3,000+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally, Five9 brings together the power of its AI, platform, and people to drive AI-elevated CX.

Tech Stack Advising is a specialized consulting firm that helps organizations optimize their contact center operations through strategic technology selection, implementation, and optimization. The company's expertise spans traditional contact center operations to cutting-edge AI solutions, enabling clients to achieve superior customer service outcomes while maximizing operational efficiency.

