Tech Superpowers Earns Prestigious B Corp Certification

"The process of becoming a Certified B Corp is no small feat—we started it over 12 months ago—and that shows how much vetting the certification takes. So when we say that our business aims to be a force for good, the B Corp structure makes sure that we're staying true to our goal of creating a balanced for-profit company."—Michael Oh, President and founder of Tech Superpowers.

By achieving B Corp certification, Tech Superpowers has solidified its mission to create long-term sustainable value while continually improving its positive impact. The B Corp community is a global movement of companies across 60 countries and 150 industries that harness the power of business to address society's most significant challenges.

Some of the exemplary practices enabling Tech Superpowers to earn B Corp certification include a commitment to renewable energy and eco-friendly business practices, a commitment to employee benefits, and organizational transparency.

Moving forward, Tech Superpowers is committed to progressing toward perfecting its socially and environmentally responsible business model. The company will complete the rigorous recertification process every three years to maintain its B Corp status.

Learn more about Tech Superpowers' B Corp certification at https://www.tsp.me/tech-blog/b-corp-certified

About Tech Superpowers - At Tech Superpowers, we put our clients front and center. We're not just tech experts; we're the architects of your secure, hassle-free workspace. From top-notch managed IT and cybersecurity to cutting-edge AV integration, we've got your back at every step. Based in downtown Boston, we're here to make sure your technology not only works but excels. Consider us your trusty sidekick, supporting you as you bring your visionary ideas to life!

In addition to Tech Superpowers, we operate under the name TSP Smart Spaces, specializing in bringing intelligent home technology solutions to residential and commercial properties. Through strong collaborations with Boston's design and construction professionals, TSP Smart Spaces delivers simplicity, reliability, and an unparalleled user experience in every space we create. We focus on seamlessly integrating technology that complements the existing design aesthetic rather than detracting from it. We strive to enhance the overall ambiance while providing cutting-edge smart home capabilities that elevate the living or working experience.

About B Corps - B Corps are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. There are currently over 4,000 Certified B Corps across 77 countries and 153 industries.

