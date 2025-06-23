TechAid Dubai Delivers Strategic Data Protection Training to GAC Group

"This Data Protection training is part of our commitment to helping UAE businesses stay ahead of international compliance standards and facilitate responsible tech growth and innovation here in the Gulf," said Mansoor Karim, CEO of TechAid Dubai. Post this

"This Data Protection training is part of our commitment to helping UAE businesses stay ahead of international compliance standards and facilitate responsible tech growth and innovation here in the Gulf," said Mansoor Karim, CEO of TechAid Dubai. "As global privacy standards continue to evolve and public expectations around data protection grow, companies in every sector must be prepared; not just to comply, but to compete confidently on the world stage."

The training placed a strong emphasis on practical implementation; helping teams interpret data protection laws in an HR context and align with emerging best practices in employee data management.

With increasing regulatory scrutiny and growing public awareness around data privacy rights, organizations across industries, from logistics to healthcare, retail, and finance, are recognizing the need for structured privacy training.

This engagement reflects a broader regional shift toward proactive compliance and digital trust as cornerstones of sustainable growth.

About TechAid Dubai

TechAid Dubai, also operating under the name TechAid IT Services, is a trusted provider of data protection services. Through tailored training, GDPR consulting, virtual DPO services, and implementation services, TechAid Dubai helps businesses in the UAE and beyond navigate complex regulatory environments and build resilient digital foundations.

For more information or to schedule a customized training session, visit TechAid Dubai's Data Protection Services or contact [email protected].

