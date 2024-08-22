TechArk Soars to New Heights with 4th Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000

"What started with a single idea… with a single service… has now blossomed into tens of services in the digital marketing & technology space." - Pratik Kothari, CEO and Founder of TechArk Post this

Integrity, Innovation, and Quality: The TechArk Way

"What started with a single idea… with a single service… has now blossomed into tens of services in the digital marketing & technology space," said Pratik Kothari, CEO and Founder of TechArk.

"Today we're building automation and AI services, doing the groundwork on our own business, so that when we launch it, we know it will delight our customers."

Since its inception in 2012, TechArk has grown from a bold startup to a formidable force in the digital space, partnering with a diverse range of clients—from local businesses to global enterprises—providing tailored digital solutions that empower growth and drive success. The company's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year is a reflection of its relentless pursuit of innovation, quality, and client satisfaction.

A Journey of Growth and Impact

TechArk's journey is one of perseverance, adaptability, and vision. Over the past year, the company has not only expanded its service offerings but also deepened its commitment to client success and community impact. TechArk's inclusion in this prestigious list underscores its ability to adapt, innovate, and lead in an increasingly competitive market.

"It has honestly never been about the latest shiny programming language or the shiny gadget. It has always been about solving a problem," Kothari added. "That's what I love about this job after all these years of building this business."

"We hope to inspire people and we aspire to learn from them."

About TechArk

TechArk is a leading digital agency based in Norfolk, Virginia, specializing in web development, digital marketing, and custom software solutions. Driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence, TechArk partners with businesses to create digital experiences that inspire growth and success. The company's work with notable clients like Sentara Healthcare, Old Dominion University, and the Hampton Roads Chamber showcases its ability to deliver solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and impact.

For more information about TechArk and its services, visit https://gotechark.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2023. The Inc. 5000 list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, featuring companies that have driven significant economic growth and job creation. For more information about the Inc. 5000 and to view the full list of this year's honorees, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact

Blade Taylor, TechArk Solutions, 1 757-776-7762, [email protected], gotechark.com

SOURCE TechArk Solutions