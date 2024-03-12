TechCXO Reports Full-Year Revenue Growth for 2023; 20th Straight Year of Top-Line Growth

TechCXO has increased revenue every year since its inception in 2003. Post this

TechCXO was founded in 2003 on the premise that companies can benefit from having the best executive talent available and serving as their CFOs, CTOs, CSOs, CMOs, CROs, COOs, CHROs[K1] and other executives on a part-time or project basis. Companies might not otherwise be able to access the talent and experience level of a TechCXO partner and teams due to cost or availability.

TechCXO has assisted more than 5,000 start-up and growth-stage clients in its history. In addition to executive support, companies can also outsource their entire Finance, Sales & Marketing, IT, HR, and Operations functions to TechCXO for 50-75% less than it costs to staff full-time, loaded salaries. All TechCXO partners and staff are U.S., Canada, and U.K.-based.

