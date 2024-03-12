TechCXO Reports Full-Year Revenue Growth for 2023; 20th Straight Year of Top-Line Growth

TechCXO, the leader in providing fractional and interim executives, reported revenue of $56 million for 2023. The company has been providing fractional CFOs, CTOs, CSOs, CMOs, and CHROs to growing companies for more than 20 years.
ATLANTA, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechCXO, a pioneer in providing industry-relevant, on-demand executives delivering fractional and interim professional services, reported an increase in annual service fees in 2023 over 2022 to $56 million. TechCXO has increased revenue every year since its inception in 2003.
"TechCXO is in the strongest position in our history. We now have more than 120 partners – the most ever. Our partners love our collegial environment and how our model enables them to impact their clients directly and positively," said J. Kent Elmer, TechCXO's Managing Partner. "Today, we're seeing staffing and search companies, consultants, and business coaches claim to provide fractional executive services. That's a testament to the success of our model. However, we know after two decades in business that the depth of partners' expertise – every one of whom has been in multiple c-suite roles – and the team of professionals supporting them is a big differentiator."
TechCXO was founded in 2003 on the premise that companies can benefit from having the best executive talent available and serving as their CFOs, CTOs, CSOs, CMOs, CROs, COOs, CHROs[K1] and other executives on a part-time or project basis. Companies might not otherwise be able to access the talent and experience level of a TechCXO partner and teams due to cost or availability.
TechCXO has assisted more than 5,000 start-up and growth-stage clients in its history. In addition to executive support, companies can also outsource their entire Finance, Sales & Marketing, IT, HR, and Operations functions to TechCXO for 50-75% less than it costs to staff full-time, loaded salaries. All TechCXO partners and staff are U.S., Canada, and U.K.-based.
