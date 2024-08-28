TechCXO Returns to the Prestigious INC 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Over the past 20 years, we've been committed to changing the game in fractional executive leadership, and our repeated inclusion in the Inc. 5000 underscores our success in this arena Post this

Kent Elmer, Managing Partner of TechCXO, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's latest accomplishment, "Being recognized once again on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to excellent client service. Over the past 20 years, we've been committed to changing the game in fractional executive leadership, and our repeated inclusion in the Inc. 5000 underscores our success in this arena."

Earlier this year, TechCXO reported annual service fees for 2023 of over $56 million, marking another year of growth for the company. TechCXO has increased its annual revenue every year since its inception. The firm has served over 7,000 clients and supported over $6 billion in transactions.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 through 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2023. (Since the period under review, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places. All honorees must pass Inc. editorial review.

As TechCXO forges ahead, its focus remains on leveraging its robust pool of experienced strategic and operational executives to empower more companies to achieve their growth objectives. The firm's consistent recognition on the Inc. 5000 list not only celebrates its past achievements but also sets the stage for future success.

TechCXO is a pioneer in providing high-potential companies across the country with industry-relevant interim and part-time executives on-demand. More than 7,000 companies, from startups to the Global 1000, have entrusted TechCXO to help with their critical functions by calling on TechCXO executives and teams as their CFOs, COOs, CSO, CTOs, CMOs, CHROs and other executive roles. For more information, visit https://www.techcxo.com.

