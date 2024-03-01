TECHEAD makes Inc. Magazine's List as a Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Mid-Atlantic

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 51 Percent, TECHEAD Ranks No. 135 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
RICHMOND, Va., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that TECHEAD is No. 135 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies, based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 154.26 percent; by 2023, they'd added 14,110 jobs and $5.2 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles, and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic starting February 27, 2024.
