TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company®, announces the opening of The Emergency Center at Conroe - 24/7 No Wait ER

"Our team at The Emergency Center is pleased to increase access to quality emergency care for this growing region of Montgomery Country," said Jeff Erdner, D.O., TECHealth, President Texas Division. Post this

"Our team at The Emergency Center is pleased to increase access to quality emergency care for this growing region of Montgomery Country," said Jeff Erdner, D.O., TECHealth, President Texas Division. "Our team of board-certified ER physicians, ER/ICU-trained nurses and Radiology/Lab technologists provide services that are more convenient than those of a traditional hospital emergency room, which is why we proudly take the "waiting" out of the waiting room."

The Emergency Center at Conroe is a full-service emergency room, licensed by the state of Texas. The Emergency Center will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and honors most commercial insurance plans. The facility is 11,000 sq. ft. with 10 spacious patient rooms for enhanced privacy and a calmer environment and will employ 25-30 health care professionals.

"Not only is Conroe growing, but the surrounding communities are as well. As these areas are expanding in population, the need for close by emergency care serving this growth is becoming vitally important," said Dr. Erdner.

Patient-Centered Care features of The Emergency Center at Conroe include:

A licensed, fully equipped, freestanding emergency room

Open 24/7/365 with no wait

Quality time with emergency room physician and clinical team

Staffed with board-certified ER physicians, emergency/ICU- trained nurses, and X-Ray/Lab technologists

Diagnostic Imaging

Digital X-ray

High Resolution 64-slice CT Scanner

Advanced Ultrasound

Full-Service Diagnostic Accredited On-Site Lab

23-Hour Observation Beds

Take-Home MedPacks – three days of medications upon discharge, along with a prescription

ER Children's Services

"Our approach to emergency care is not only different—it's successful," said Dr. Erdner. "Our ER is equipped to provide key medical services that the average urgent care clinic cannot, such as critical care stabilization and monitoring, procedural sedation, cardiac evaluation, and many other types of life-saving emergency care. Compared to hospital ERs, patients experience much shorter wait times, a personalized patient experience and less overall hassle."

In addition to the new Conroe location, TECHealth, operates The Emergency Center at Alamo Ranch in San Antonio.

"TECHealth is excited to expand our dedicated and uniquely high standards of emergency medicine to residents of Montgomery County and surrounding areas. We focus on making "Bad Days Better" for our patients," said Keith Butler, MD, MBA, FACEP, CEP, TECHealth's CEO. "Many companies proudly boast they are value driven, but TECHealth is sincere by truly living our values every minute of every day. These aren't aspirational values – they describe who we are. Our culture and our values are intricately intertwined at The Emergency Center at Conroe."

For more information visit - http://www.theemergencycenter.com

Contact: Steve Tatum

Executive Marketing Director

877.336.6898

[email protected]

TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company®, offers an array of business operations and clinical services solutions to improve emergency medicine. In 2001, the founders began their careers in emergency medicine. TECHealth is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. TECHealth has locations in Texas and Arizona. TECHealth is dedicated to impacting the availability and quality of emergency services for patients, consumers, ER physicians, and potential business partners. The company encompasses three distinct platforms – ER physician staffing, TECdoc electronic medical record (EMR) platform, and owned/operated freestanding ER partnerships including The Emergency Center. At TECHealth, we believe our interactions with others should leave us and them better. This applies to our partners, employees, patients, and providers. Our approach to delivering care and providing excellent patient and physician experience is guided by our core values – accountability, zeal, do something good, and empathy. - http://www.TEC.Health

Media Contact

Steve Tatum, TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company, 877.336.6898, [email protected], www.tec.health

SOURCE TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company