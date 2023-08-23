TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company names Jeff Erdner, D.O., President Texas Division

"I'm excited to see Dr. Erdner lead our culture and philosophy while growing our footprint in ER locations as well as increasing ER staffing hospital partnerships throughout Texas." - Keith Butler, MD, MBA, FACEP, CEP, TECHealth's CEO Tweet this

As President Texas Division, Dr. Erdner will oversee the continued growth of emergency services for TECHealth in Texas. Dr. Erdner will also continue in his role as Chief Medical Officer.

"This is a great opportunity to lead the expansion of our partnerships whether owned or operated for ER locations in Texas, but also partnering with health systems and hospitals for ER staffing partnerships for their emergency departments," Dr. Erdner said. "Bringing our culture and values along with our processes and procedures can enhance patient care as well as fill the needs of a hospital emergency room for the community."

Dr. Erdner graduated from Texas A&M University in 1997 and then attended Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. After medical school, he completed a three-year Emergency Medicine residency at Texas Tech Health Science Center in El Paso, Texas, where he was chosen as chief resident during his final year.

Dr. Erdner is board certified in Emergency Medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians. Dr. Erdner is also an Associate Clinical Professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine.

As a pioneer in the freestanding ER market, in 2012, Dr. Erdner co-founded two freestanding emergency centers in Dallas, Texas. Both ER facilities have been extremely successful from inception. Dr. Erdner participated in the strategic planning and management of both facilities.

In 2016, he joined The Emergency Center - Fort Worth, Texas. Dr. Erdner was instrumental in opening The Emergency Center – Fort Worth. The Emergency Center expanded in Texas with locations in Arlington (2017) and San Antonio (2018).

TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company was formed in 2022 because of the expansion of a comprehensive suite of products and services associated with emergency medicine.

TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company, offers an array of business operations and clinical services solutions to improve emergency medicine. In 2001, the founders began their careers in emergency medicine. TECHealth is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. TECHealth has locations in Texas and Arizona. TECHealth is dedicated to impacting the availability and quality of emergency services for patients, consumers, ER physicians, and potential business partners. The company encompasses three distinct service lines – ER physician staffing, TECdoc electronic medical record (EMR) platform, and owned/operated freestanding ER partnerships including The Emergency Center. At TECHealth, we believe our interactions with others should leave us and them better. This applies to our partners, employees, patients, and providers. Our approach to delivering care and providing excellent patient and physician experience is guided by our core values – accountability, zeal, do something good, and empathy. - http://www.TEC.Health

