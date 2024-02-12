TECHealth Launches TECdoc Scribe: Revolutionizing Medical Documentation with AI Assistance

TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company®, a leader in emergency services announces the launch of TECdoc Scribe, an innovative AI-assisted medical scribe system. This groundbreaking tool can make physicians better physicians. It captures and processes conversations between physicians and patients, creating a complete chart rather than a transcription. It can provide reminders of potential diagnoses during patient evaluation.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company®, a leader in emergency services announces the launch of TECdoc Scribe, an innovative AI-assisted medical scribe system. This groundbreaking tool can make physicians better physicians. It captures and processes conversations between physicians and patients, creating a complete chart rather than a transcription. It can provide reminders of potential diagnoses during patient evaluation.

A game-changer in medical documentation, TECdoc Scribe places the patient at the center of care. Developed under the guidance of Eric Wilke, M.D., TECdoc Scribe aims to transform physician-patient interaction. "Electronic medical record (EMR) systems have long been a source of physician burnout," stated Dr. Wilke. "Our solution enhances the patient's experience and empowers physicians to excel in their roles. With the goal of making good physician's better physicians."

TECdoc Scribe seamlessly integrates voice-recorded physician-patient interactions into any EMR system, simplifying the cumbersome process of manually entering data. Its multiple AI systems ensure compliance with the 2023 CMS guidelines and offer rapid export of AI-generated chart drafts. "Not only does TECdoc Scribe efficiently create charts, but it also suggests differential diagnoses and recommended steps for patient evaluation and treatment," Dr. Wilke explained.

The platform is tailored for health systems, hospitals, urgent care providers, and free-standing emergency rooms. It is also beneficial for various medical specialties, including primary care, pediatrics, geriatrics, behavioral health, and emergency medicine. "TECdoc Scribe's flexibility allows physicians to record from any browser, offers customized chart outputs based on medical specialty, and supports multiple languages," added Dr. Wilke.

The American Medical Association (AMA) recognizes the benefits of AI-assisted medical documentation, highlighting its role as a digital assistant in managing administrative tasks, analyzing research, and summarizing patient histories. AMA's endorsement underscores AI's potential in reducing administrative burdens and refocusing physicians on patient care.

With the launch of TECdoc Scribe, TECHealth marks a new era in health care efficiency. "TECdoc Scribe is not just a tool; it's a transformative innovation, placing the physician's focus where it belongs – on the patient's well-being," Dr. Wilke remarked.

Since its inception in 2001, TECHealth has been committed to enhancing emergency medical services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, with locations in Texas and Arizona, TECHealth offers a range of solutions including ER physician staffing, the TECdoc EMR platform, and the TECdoc Scribe AI-assisted documentation tool. TECHealth also operates freestanding ER partnerships like The Emergency Center. Guided by core values of accountability, zeal, positive impact, and empathy, TECHealth strives to improve every interaction with partners, employees, patients, and providers.

Discover more at http://www.tecdoc.ai and http://www.TEC.Health

