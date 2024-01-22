TechEmpowerED: Elevating Charter and Independent Schools Through Technology and Collaboration

TechEmpowerED promises to be an insightful event for all K-12 education stakeholders. The event will focus on practical, actionable solutions that schools can implement to drive success and innovation in their educational practices. Post this

"At IKON Edutech Group, we understand the unique challenges faced by K-12 educational institutions in this digital era," said Ken Nero, CEO of IKON Edutech Group. "TechEmpowerED is our answer to these challenges – a platform where school leaders can discover cost-effective strategies to enhance instruction, ensure data privacy, strengthen network security, and improve fiscal management."

The event will feature esteemed keynote speakers Linette Attai, a renowned expert in data privacy, and Raj Thakkar, a leader in fiscal management and strategy. Their insights will provide invaluable guidance to attendees on navigating the complexities of technology in education.

Karlene Cowan, representing BLACC, emphasized the collaborative aspect of the event. "BLACC is dedicated to creating a community where charter and independent school leaders can share best practices and expertise. TechEmpowerED is the perfect opportunity for these leaders to come together, learn from each other, and collectively foster environments where technology is an enabler of success and growth in education."

TechEmpowerED promises to be an insightful event for all K-12 education stakeholders – from administrators and IT professionals to teachers and policymakers. The event will focus on practical, actionable solutions that schools can implement to drive success and innovation in their educational practices.

For more information and to register for the TechEmpowerED event, please visit https://www.ikonbusinessgroup.com/techempowered/.

