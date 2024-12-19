techfrederick Honors Local Innovators at the 2024 Techie Awards

Meghan Sweigart, Executive Director of techfrederick shares, "Congratulations to all the winners and nominees for their outstanding contributions. We proudly celebrate their achievements and look forward to continuing this annual tradition of recognizing excellence in tech." Post this

The award categories and respective winners include:

STEM Student Achievement Award: Yashita Thalla

As a senior at Urbana High School, Yashita holds a remarkable 4.8 weighted GPA and has been recognized at both county and national levels for her STEM accomplishments. Her groundbreaking research on photo-reactivation in bacteria highlights her dedication to advancing science.

Outstanding STEM Educator Award: Taylor McGaughey-Nardi

Taylor, a LYNX teacher at Frederick High, has demonstrated exceptional commitment to STEM education. Her efforts include mentoring new teachers, developing innovative curricula, and integrating technologies like robotics and smart farming into her classroom to inspire students and foster their love for learning.

Rising Star Award: Faith Mae Kiser, Devis

Faith joined Devis as a recent graduate and quickly became indispensable. Within months of starting her role, she mastered complex government contracting processes, spearheaded technical projects, and contributed to AI tool development and website redesign. Faith's drive and versatility set her apart as a true rising star in tech.

Outstanding Community Advocate Award: Theresa Bethune, InfoPathways

Theresa's tireless dedication to the community includes mentoring startups, fostering entrepreneurship, and supporting nonprofit initiatives like FITCI's innovation hub. Her contributions have strengthened Frederick's position as a leader in science and technology.

Most Promising Startup Award (Tie):

OMAPIX: A pioneering spatial omics company that uses cutting-edge technologies to analyze biomolecules in their native spatial contexts. Their advanced laboratory in Frederick drives innovation in life sciences and medical research.

drives innovation in life sciences and medical research. PsyTechVR: A virtual reality mental health startup revolutionizing anxiety treatment. Their AI-powered VR applications have increased, helping hundreds of clients and redefining mental health care through innovative technology.

Unsung Hero Award: Santhana Shanmugam, Minnodi LLC

Santhana's leadership emphasizes diversity, equity, and inclusion. Minnodi partners with nonprofits to offer free training programs, empowering at-risk populations, low-income individuals, and female heads of households with career advancement opportunities.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Scott Ryser, Yakabod

Scott, co-founder of Yakabod and techfrederick, is celebrated for his decades of innovation, mentoring, and community building. His legacy includes developing top-rated software solutions, fostering a strong local tech network, and creating a lasting impact through his entrepreneurial and personal endeavors.

"The 2024 Techie Awards have once again demonstrated the strength, talent, and innovation within Frederick's technology community," said Meghan Sweigart, Executive Director of techfrederick. "Congratulations to all the winners and nominees for their outstanding contributions. We proudly celebrate their achievements and look forward to continuing this annual tradition of recognizing excellence in tech."

The techfrederick Techie Awards underscore the organization's commitment to fostering growth, collaboration, and recognition within Frederick's technology community. techfrederick extends its gratitude to sponsors, partners, and participants who contributed to this year's event's success.

About techfrederick:

techfrederick is a nonprofit organization that serves as the hub for technology and innovation in Frederick County, Maryland. techfrederick's mission is to connect, educate, and empower a strong technology community and its partners by fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration to benefit all who live and work in the region. For more information, visit techfrederick.org.

