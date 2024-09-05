TECHKON presents latest Inline Spectrophotometer technology at Label Expo Americas 2024

TECHKON USA will showcase its newest Inline Spectrophotometer technology at the upcoming Label Expo Americas 2024, in Chicago, IL from Sept 10-12.

DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TECHKON, a global leader in color spectrophotometry for 40 years, will showcase its latest color management solutions at the upcoming Label Expo Americas 2024 in Rosemont, IL from September 10-12, including its latest innovation - the SpectroVision inline spectrophotometer for any web press type and width. Using the latest advances in sensor and materials technology, the SpectroVision is an affordable 4-in-1 wonder weapon for total color quality control on press.

1- True Spectrophotometer