TECHKON presents latest Inline Spectrophotometer technology at Label Expo Americas 2024

TECHKON USA will showcase its newest Inline Spectrophotometer technology at the upcoming Label Expo Americas 2024, in Chicago, IL from Sept 10-12.
DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TECHKON, a global leader in color spectrophotometry for 40 years, will showcase its latest color management solutions at the upcoming Label Expo Americas 2024 in Rosemont, IL from September 10-12, including its latest innovation - the SpectroVision inline spectrophotometer for any web press type and width. Using the latest advances in sensor and materials technology, the SpectroVision is an affordable 4-in-1 wonder weapon for total color quality control on press.
1- True Spectrophotometer
- ISO-compliant, full 31- point sensor
- 3,000 measurements per second
- M0, M1, and M2
2- Award-winning ChromaQA software with SmartInk color correction
- Analyzes color, density, gray balance, G7, TVI and more
- Exact ink & machine-level actions for optimal color
- Easy reporting & predictive analytics
- Winner of the 2024 FTA Technical Innovation Award and 2024 Pinnacle Award
3- Web Viewer
- Live web viewing
- Traverse arm for complete mobility
- Measure op & gear side, and anywhere in between
4- Barcode Grader
- ISO/ANSI style bar code grading
A live demonstration of the system will be displayed at the TECHKON booth 5800 in Hall F.
For more information about the Techkon SpectroVision, please visit techkonusa.com
Media Contact
Martin van Balkom, TechkonUSA, 1 9787771854, [email protected], techkonusa.com
SOURCE TechkonUSA
Share this article