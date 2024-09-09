TECHKON previews major new release of its ChromaQA 6 color management software at Label Expo Americas 2024

"Ease of use and workflows that make sense are core principles we strive to achieve. This major upgrade to ChromaQA 6 makes our powerful global ink & pressroom color management suite even more accessible to new and power users alike", says Steve Rankin, Director of Product Management at Techkon USA. Post this

A live preview of the software will be displayed at the TECHKON booth 5800 in Hall F.

About Chroma QA

ChromaQA is a comprehensive suite of color management tools that help users achieve unbelievable color accuracy, all built into one, easy to use software.

Feedback for Press Operators - Remove the guesswork and cut make-ready times in half. Easily store jobs, match color targets, and adjust ink recipes in no-time.

Centralized Ink Management - Store, organize, rationalize, and share inks across your print locations. Perform quality checks in the inkroom to prevent problems on press.

Powerful Reportng Tools - Create job reports with a click, show trends, and create custom dashboard with on-the-go accessibility. Filter, export, and drill-down on the data that matters most.

Accessible Cloud-Based Data - Cloud based data & reporting connects key color information across the globe. Keep track of job data remotely, anywhere, at anytime.

ChromaQA with SmartInk - ChromaQA with SmartInk makes it effortless to achieve accurate color on press and formulate colors in the inkroom.

Unbeatable Customer Satisfaction - Reduce press down-time, nail color targets, and increase production efficiency with zero sacrificies. That's the power of ChromaQA.

About Techkon

Techkon is the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers and color software solutions for the global print community. With a track record of nearly 40 years of continued technological excellence, Techkon products are chosen for their high degree of measurement accuracy, repeatability, reliability and ease of operation in all sectors of the printing industry. Techkon's innovative color measurement solutions have led to highly successful implementations by leading OEM press manufacturers, brand owners, and large commercial printers, yielding drastic gains in quality, productivity and cost savings.

