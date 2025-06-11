TechLed multiverse launches to deliver unique insights at the intersection of Connectivity and Tech.

WeKnow Media has launched TechLed, a new multiverse of sector-specific channels dedicated to exploring the technology innovations transforming industries. Focusing on connectivity, AI, cloud, edge computing, automation, and autonomy, TechLed delivers incisive journalism and real-world analysis to empower tech leaders. Led by an experienced team, TechLed aims to help businesses harness the full potential of connected technologies.
KENT, United Kingdom, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeKnow Media is delighted to announce TechLed, a new multiverse of sector-specific channels that explain, explore and expand upon the technology innovations transforming industries. TechLed focuses on the new business models being enabled by connectivity, AI, cloud and edge computing, and automation and autonomy.
Each TechLed channel is focused on empowering tech leaders with incisive journalism, insightful analysis and real-world content that demystifies the trends driving innovation. For TechLed, connectivity is the unifying enabler that brings together innovations and enables them to be efficiently exploited by businesses.
"TechLed's role is to help tech leaders and strategists make the right connections between technologies so they can frictionlessly extract maximum benefit from their data, devices and intelligent infrastructure," said Nathalie Millar, the managing director of WeKnow Media. "Connectivity is the central nervous system of our connected world and we're excited to bring you valuable, actionable information across TechLed's comprehensive portfolio of focused channels."
The TechLed team has more than 25 years of experience covering networks, telecoms, IoT and adjacent technologies and is primed to react quickly to new developments, explain complex topics and weed out the hype.
"Our team of journalists, analysts and industry insiders are experts in connected technologies and their integration with the mega tech trends that drive optimised operations, the digital economy, transformed business models and the super-connected world," added George Malim, TechLed's managing editor. "It's phenomenally exciting to be able to bring this diverse yet focused ecosystem of high-quality, exclusive content to readers and we can hardly wait to start initiating each of the TechLed channels."
The TechLed multiverse is available at www.techledworld.com
Contact Cherisse Jameson ([email protected]) to find out how TechLed can catalyse your campaigns and boost your brand.
Media Contact
Cherisse Jameson, WeKnow Media Ltd., 44 7950 279368, [email protected], https://techledworld.com/
SOURCE WeKnow Media Ltd.
Share this article