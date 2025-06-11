TechLed multiverse launches to deliver unique insights at the intersection of Connectivity and Tech.

"Our team of journalists, analysts and industry insiders are experts in connected technologies and their integration with the mega tech trends that drive optimised operations, the digital economy, transformed business models and the super-connected world," George Malim Post this

"TechLed's role is to help tech leaders and strategists make the right connections between technologies so they can frictionlessly extract maximum benefit from their data, devices and intelligent infrastructure," said Nathalie Millar, the managing director of WeKnow Media. "Connectivity is the central nervous system of our connected world and we're excited to bring you valuable, actionable information across TechLed's comprehensive portfolio of focused channels."

The TechLed team has more than 25 years of experience covering networks, telecoms, IoT and adjacent technologies and is primed to react quickly to new developments, explain complex topics and weed out the hype.

"Our team of journalists, analysts and industry insiders are experts in connected technologies and their integration with the mega tech trends that drive optimised operations, the digital economy, transformed business models and the super-connected world," added George Malim, TechLed's managing editor. "It's phenomenally exciting to be able to bring this diverse yet focused ecosystem of high-quality, exclusive content to readers and we can hardly wait to start initiating each of the TechLed channels."

The TechLed multiverse is available at www.techledworld.com

