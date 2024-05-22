Technica Optical Components opens new manufacturing facility In Atlanta

Our expansion is driven by increasing demand for specialized FBGs, FBG Arrays, Packaged FBG Sensors and the Optical Sensing Instruments for monitoring them. The new facility is now operational and is processing new orders for all our customers.

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Technica-Atlanta Labs are located at 3355 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA, 30326, USA. Equipped with advanced Femtosecond lasers technology, reel-to-reel FBG production tooling, 3D ultra-high precision optical alignment technologies, fiber processing capabilities for a wide variety of fiber types, and ultimate accuracy optical measurement instruments, our Technica-Atlanta Labs focus on the development and manufacturing of Fiber Bragg Gratings based sensors for applications in high-temperatures up to 1000 Degrees Celsius, in cryogenic temperatures down to -270 Degrees Celsius, and in radiation environments. Our Technica-Atlanta Labs are also the second Technica location to accommodate our growing M-Series Optical Sensing Interrogators production, now manufacturing in tandem with our Technica-Calgary Optical Sensing Interrogators operation in Canada.