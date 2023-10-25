Technica releases Multi Core Fiber (MCF) based Fiber Bragg Gratings and Arrays

The T35 Multi Core Fiber (MCF) Fiber Bragg Grating is a Singlemode Multi Core Fiber based Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) for commercial use, offered in a four core and seven core fiber design. Available as T35 MCF FBG and as a T103 Multi Core Fiber (MCF) Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Array. Small-size, fast response time and multiple parallel transmission signals.

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The T35 Multi Core Fiber FBG and T103 Multi Core Fiber FBG Arrays can be inscribed into all the cores at a physical location, or only on some of the cores. They can also be all with the same wavelength or with all different wavelengths at the same physical location along the fiber or at different physical locations along the fiber. The T35 and T103 are well suited for projects that include the need to monitor strain and/or temperature at many points along the MCF fiber. Delivers the advantages inherent to FBG based sensors. Immune to EMI. Standard in Dual Acrylate coated fiber and ready for OEM packaging upon request.