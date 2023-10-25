Technica releases Multi Core Fiber (MCF) based Fiber Bragg Gratings and Arrays

The T35 Multi Core Fiber (MCF) Fiber Bragg Grating is a Singlemode Multi Core Fiber based Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) for commercial use, offered in a four core and seven core fiber design. Available as T35 MCF FBG and as a T103 Multi Core Fiber (MCF) Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Array. Small-size, fast response time and multiple parallel transmission signals.
ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The T35 Multi Core Fiber FBG and T103 Multi Core Fiber FBG Arrays can be inscribed into all the cores at a physical location, or only on some of the cores. They can also be all with the same wavelength or with all different wavelengths at the same physical location along the fiber or at different physical locations along the fiber. The T35 and T103 are well suited for projects that include the need to monitor strain and/or temperature at many points along the MCF fiber. Delivers the advantages inherent to FBG based sensors. Immune to EMI. Standard in Dual Acrylate coated fiber and ready for OEM packaging upon request.
"Demand for speciality Fiber Bragg Grating sensors is growing as optical sensing applications expand in industries requiring high data output with high accuracy, while remaining cost effective. The unique 3D sensing capabilities of the T35 and T103 provide a new measurement capability for developers of optical sensing solutions worldwide" stated Tommy Jin, CTO of Technica.
Technica's team can be contacted at http://www.technicasa.com and [email protected]
TECHNICA OPTICAL COMPONENTS is a leading developer, manufacturer, and global provider of premium quality Fiber Bragg Gratings, FBG Arrays, FBG Sensors, and the Optical Sensing Instruments needed for monitoring them. Technica is headquartered in Atlanta, USA. TECHNICASA is a registered trademark of TECHNICA OPTICAL COMPONENTS.
Andrei Csipkes, Technica Optical Components LLC, 4043263469, [email protected], www.technicasa.com
SOURCE Technica Optical Components LLC
