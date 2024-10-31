Technical Assent welcomes Michael Edwins as vice president of growth

Technical Assent, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that specializes in service design and customer experience, has hired a new vice president of growth to lead the company as it continues to grow in the federal government contracting industry.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technical Assent, a leading federal government customer-experience and service-design consultancy, has hired industry veteran Michael Edwins as the company's vice president of growth.

Edwins has a background in leading growth activities in support of customers within the Department of Defense, civil agencies, and the Intelligence Community. Prior to joining Technical Assent, Michael was the chief growth officer for Titan Technologies. Michael served four years in the U.S. Air Force as an intelligence operations analyst and is a veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

"We're excited Michael is bringing his decades of expertise to help Technical Assent successfully transit the next stage of growth," said Technical Assent President Chris Bobbitt. "Being a robust, mature organization is extremely important to us, and Michael's leadership is a key part of how we'll continue to evolve for years to come."

Edwins has previously served in a variety of growth and business development leadership roles with Cisco, Peraton, Harris IT Services, and L3 Communications.

"I am thoroughly impressed with the level of professionalism and dedication of everyone at Technical Assent," said Edwins during his first week on the job. "It is clearly evident that they have unparalleled commitment to their clients' missions and a focus on how to make consistent impacts to improve customer experience and address critical needs. I am very excited to be a part of such a forward-thinking team."

Technical Assent's current government clients include the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Labor, Department of Defense. The company specializes in service design and strategy, business process improvement, data science, change management, strategic communications, organizational capability building, and program management and operations.

For more information, visit https://technicalassent.com/

About Technical Assent

Technical Assent is a service-design consultancy that works shoulder-to-shoulder with its clients to improve government performance using customer experience (CX) as the primary driver of change. The company has been at the forefront of service design in government for over a decade and has achieved appraisal at Capability Maturity Model Integration for Services (CMMI-SVC) level 3. Technical Assent is a SDVOSB on the government-wide OASIS+ vehicle and other major contracting vehicles.

