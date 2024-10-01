Technical Glass Products Bolsters Project Support with New Architectural Services Manager

Devin Bowman, General Manager at TGP, states, "Having Tim's expertise will benefit design professionals in not just incorporating glass but having their designs stand out in a competitive market." Post this

"Rejoining the TGP team as an Architectural Services Manager is an incredible opportunity," says Tim Donaldson. "In showing architects the vast potential of fire-rated and architectural glazing, I can help these professionals more readily achieve their design visions. While this will support practices in creating cutting edge designs, it will ultimately benefit occupants by providing dynamic and light-filled interiors."

TGP's Architectural Services Manager's responsibilities extend beyond helping individual architects plan buildings that comply with fire and life safety code requirements. As a proactive position, TGP's Architectural Services Manager will also give webinars, presentations and AIA course instruction to further educate building professionals. In this way, Donaldson can guide project teams in understanding how to maximize glazing use in all areas where rated and non-rated glass can support contemporary building design. Access to this level of expertise will help architects more readily meet and exceed industry benchmarks for safety, efficiency, sustainability, well-being and more—key markers for future-proof design.

Devin Bowman, General Manager at TGP, elaborates, "Tim has an excellent knowledge of both the rated and non-rated side of the glazing industry. His understanding of these systems will help project teams solve design challenges and construct better buildings. Considering this region contains Washington D.C., New York City, Boston and several other major cities, having Tim's expertise will benefit these professionals in not just incorporating glass but having their designs stand out in a competitive market."

A brand of Allegion, TGP is your one source for fire-rated glass and framing systems, along with other specialty and architectural glass products. For more information on TGP's full family of fire-rated, architectural, hurricane-rated and security-rated glass and framing products, visit http://www.fireglass.com, http://www.tgpamerica.com or call (800) 426-0279.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit http://www.allegion.com.

Media Contact

TGP Editor's Desk, Technical Glass Products, 2536617333, [email protected], www.fireglass.com

SOURCE Technical Glass Products