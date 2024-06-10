Technology Advancement Center Establishes Advisory Board

"The collective expertise of our Advisory Board members will empower TAC to grow our leadership role as an intermediary between government and small businesses, non-traditional entities, and academic communities," said Gregg Smith, CEO of TAC. Post this

The Advisory Board has already demonstrated their impact to the nonprofit through the swift formation and mobilization of task forces to advance specific facets of TAC's mission, and other early accomplishments such as speaking on panels at key events and engaging with STEM outreach entities such as Hak4kids.

"The collective expertise of our Advisory Board members will empower TAC to grow our leadership role as an intermediary between government and small businesses, non-traditional entities, and academic communities," said Gregg Smith, CEO of TAC. "By sharing their diverse experience, resources and ideas in a collaborative setting, together we will make the nation a more inclusive and safer place."

Philip Niedermair, Chairman, TAC Advisory Board, added, "I am privileged to lead this esteemed group of professionals who are united to support the technology needs of our nation. With backgrounds in national security and intelligence, small business, retired military, academics, entrepreneurs and beyond, the Advisory Board is prepared to undertake critical, mission-focused work. The entire team at TAC should be commended for their unwavering commitment to fostering a nurturing community for the expansion of innovation."

The TAC Advisory Board includes the following members:

Marene Allison - National Resiliency Advisor to CISA/DHS, President of West Point Women, Ret. CISO for Johnson & Johnson

- National Resiliency Advisor to CISA/DHS, President of West Point Women, Ret. CISO for Johnson & Johnson Vishal Amin - General Manager of Defense Security Solutions at Microsoft

- General Manager of Defense Security Solutions at Microsoft Matthew Archibald - Director of Corporate Development- Applied Network Solutions

- Director of Corporate Development- Applied Network Solutions Raju Balakrishnan - Dean and Professor at the Merrick School of Business, University of Baltimore

- Dean and Professor at the Merrick School of Business, Christine Billingsley - COO of the Military Cyber Professionals Association (MCPA)

- COO of the Military Cyber Professionals Association (MCPA) Chris Cleary - Vice President of Global Cyber Practice at ManTech International

- Vice President of Global Cyber Practice at ManTech International Tasha Cornish - Executive Director of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland (CAMI)

- Executive Director of the Cybersecurity Association of (CAMI) Chase Cunningham - VP of Security Market Research at G2

- VP of Security Market Research at G2 Brian Darmondy - CSO for Association of University Research Parks (AURP)

Ed Devinney , Cap. (Ret.) - USN Corporate Director of Cyber Programs, Northrop Grumman

, Cap. (Ret.) - USN Corporate Director of Cyber Programs, Northrop Grumman Igor Dubinsky - Secretary of the Air Force CDMX Liaison for the Mission Partner Environment to IndoPacific Command

- Secretary of the Air Force CDMX Liaison for the Mission Partner Environment to IndoPacific Command Spencer R. Fisher - Chief Counsel for the Department of Homeland Security's CISA

- Chief Counsel for the Department of Homeland Security's CISA Bob Flores - Founder and CTO of Applicology Incorporated

- Founder and CTO of Applicology Incorporated Dave Furneaux - CEO and Chairman of BlueIO

- CEO and Chairman of BlueIO Karen Gibson Lt Gen (Ret.) USA - Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence for National Security Partnerships

- Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence for National Security Partnerships Bob Gourley - Co-Founder and CTO, OODA LLC

- Co-Founder and CTO, OODA LLC Brian Green - Senior Executive Advisor Supporting US Cyber Command at Booz Allen Hamilton

- Senior Executive Advisor Supporting US Cyber Command at Booz Allen Hamilton Katherine Hennessey Gronberg - Head of Government Services for NightDragon

- Head of Government Services for NightDragon Katherine Hutton - Product Manager, OT Cybersecurity for Fluence

- Product Manager, OT Cybersecurity for Fluence Ethan Kazi - CEO at The Canton Group

- CEO at The Canton Group Matthew Kemph - VP of Mission Partnerships at IQT

- VP of Mission Partnerships at IQT Alison King - VP of Government Affairs at Forescout Technologies

- VP of Government Affairs at Forescout Technologies Michael Krull - Independent Homeland and National Security, Cyber, and Public Policy Consultant

- Independent Homeland and National Security, Cyber, and Public Policy Consultant Anthony Lisuzzo - President/CEO of Ironware Technologies LLC.

- President/CEO of Ironware Technologies LLC. Brad Little , USN (Ret.) - Managing Director of JBG Inc.

, USN (Ret.) - Managing Director of JBG Inc. Kim Lowry - Director for Innovative Concepts and Cyber, Lockheed Martin

- Director for Innovative Concepts and Cyber, Lockheed Martin Steven Mail - Founder and Chairman of Mail Venture Partners

- Founder and Chairman of Mail Venture Partners Ken Malone - CEO Early Charm Ventures

- CEO Early Charm Ventures Jeff Man - Information Security Advocate, Advisor, and Speaker

- Information Security Advocate, Advisor, and Speaker Greg McAleer - Global Security and Risk Manager

- Global Security and Risk Manager Bruce McIndoe - President of McIndoe Risk Advisory

- President of McIndoe Risk Advisory Kevin McKenna , Lt Col. (Ret.) Director, Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Portfolio ManTech International

, Lt Col. (Ret.) Director, Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Portfolio ManTech International Kimberly Mentzell - Director for Cybersecurity and Aerospace at the Maryland Department of Commerce

- Director for Cybersecurity and Aerospace at the Maryland Department of Commerce Will Metts , RDML, USN (Ret.) - National Security Alliance Executive at Amazon Web Services

, RDML, USN (Ret.) - National Security Alliance Executive at Amazon Web Services Craig Miller , COL., USAF (Ret.) - USAF, Ret.

, COL., USAF (Ret.) - USAF, Ret. Mark Montgomery , RADM, USN (Ret.) - Senior Director of the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation and Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies

, RADM, USN (Ret.) - Senior Director of the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation and Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Laura Nelson - President and CEO of National Cryptologic Foundation (NCF)

- President and CEO of National Cryptologic Foundation (NCF) Hon. Paul C. Ney - Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Momentus Inc.

- Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Momentus Inc. Philip Niedermair - Chairman of TAC Advisory Board, Senior Advisor Cyber Solarium 2.0

- Chairman of TAC Advisory Board, Senior Advisor Cyber Solarium 2.0 Steve Pennington - Vice President, Technology & Innovation for the Maryland Tech Council (MTC)

- Vice President, Technology & Innovation for the Maryland Tech Council (MTC) John Quigg , LTC., USA (Ret.) - Senior Advisor to DoD Cyber Command, John Hopkins /APL

, LTC., (Ret.) - Senior Advisor to DoD Cyber Command, /APL Janelle Romano - Vice President of Cyberspace Operations CACI

- Vice President of Cyberspace Operations CACI Debbie Sallis - Executive Director of the Cyber Guild

- Executive Director of the Cyber Guild Scott Sanders , RADM, USN (Ret.) - Aerospace and Defense Consultant

, RADM, USN (Ret.) - Aerospace and Defense Consultant Jeffrey S. Scheidt , RADM, USN (Ret.) - J. Scheidt Consulting LLC

, RADM, USN (Ret.) - J. Scheidt Consulting LLC Brian Schultz - CEO CyberAlphas and ISSA Distinguished Fellow

- CEO CyberAlphas and ISSA Distinguished Fellow Mark Stamford - Founder and CEO of OccamSec

- Founder and CEO of OccamSec Jay Steinmetz - Founder of Barcoding, Inc. and CEO Power Up Connect, LLC.

- Founder of Barcoding, Inc. and CEO Power Up Connect, LLC. Andrew Stewart - Global Government and National Security Senior Strategist

- Global Government and National Security Senior Strategist Kiersten Todt - Former Chief of Staff of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

- Former Chief of Staff of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Paul Tortora , CAPT, USN (Ret.) - Former Acting Deputy National Cyber Director

, CAPT, USN (Ret.) - Former Acting Deputy National Cyber Director Guy M. Walsh , Brig. Gen., USAF (Ret.) - VP and COO of National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA)

, Brig. Gen., USAF (Ret.) - VP and COO of National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Peter Watts - Head of Insider Risk & Cyber Intelligence at a Fortune 100 Energy Company

- Head of Insider Risk & Cyber Intelligence at a Fortune 100 Energy Company Garrett Yee , Maj. Gen., USA (Ret.) - Vice President/General Manager of Army and Defense Agency Sector at GDIT

For more information about TAC, including details about upcoming events and opportunities to network with the industry, please visit https://thetac.tech/.

About Technology Advancement Center

Technology Advancement Center (TAC) is a cybersecurity nonprofit fueling the people and technology needed to solve critical cybersecurity challenges. The TAC's three pillars of focus include: small business and academic engagement, STEM and workforce development, and proof of concept innovation. Through collaboration with small businesses, academic researchers, and non-traditional members of the cybersecurity community, TAC serves as an intermediary and helps connect U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and the U.S. government to the innovative products and solutions needed to advance the nation's cybersecurity capabilities.

The Technology Advancement Center runs programs out of two nationally acclaimed Defense Mission Accelerators with over 100,000 square feet of space that serve as non-government-owned or operated independent facilities to provide cyber national mission forces and partners with continuous innovation in cyber capabilities: TheLink and DiscoveryX. Visit thetac.tech to learn more.

