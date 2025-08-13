Technology Advisors Take Center Stage at Telarus Partner Summit 2025

"I love how Telarus has integrated the power of work and fun to spark game-changing ideas and new relationships" (Marty Schwarzkopf, President of Schwarzkopf Tech Partners) Post this

Main Stage Highlights: Insights, Strategy, and Future Trends

CEO Keynote: Telarus' Adam Edwards outlined how pressures on the global consulting market are creating prime opportunities for the technology advisor model, where customer outcomes measure success.

outlined how pressures on the global consulting market are creating prime opportunities for the technology advisor model, where customer outcomes measure success. Investor Perspective: Columbia Capital's Evan DeCorte and Moelis & Company's Will Goodman explored why investment firms are eyeing the channel for growth and scalability.

and Moelis & Company's explored why investment firms are eyeing the channel for growth and scalability. Crowd Favorite Panel: "The Real Channel Chiefs of Modern Distribution" — a spicy, candid discussion led by Murray on strengthening supplier-advisor partnerships.

Future-Focused Conversations: Panels on the intersection between AI, CX, cybersecurity, and industry thought leader keynotes offered actionable insight on what's next for the channel.

Hands-On Learning: 47 Interactive Education Sessions

The Summit featured 47 sessions across all experience levels, combining hands-on learning, real-world sales strategies, and expert insights from 100+ supplier and Telarus leaders to equip advisors with actionable skills and new revenue opportunities.

"This year's Summit was perfectly timed for my business," said Marty Schwarzkopf, President of Schwarzkopf Tech Partners. "I was able to connect with two top suppliers that the Telarus Sales Engineering Team recommended for a major retail deal — conversations that could directly impact my client's success. I am looking forward to bringing these suppliers to my customer. I love how Telarus has integrated the power of work and fun to spark game-changing ideas and new relationships."

Exclusive Preview: 3rd Annual Telarus Tech Trends Report

Telarus previewed its upcoming annual Telarus Tech Trends Report on the main stage. The interactive report, commissioned by Telarus and conducted by independent research firms Constellation Research and Redpoint, includes exclusive findings from leading mid-market and enterprise IT buyers to guide advisor selling strategies.

"This year's Tech Trends Report highlights the accelerating adoption of AI to help businesses scale and boost productivity across operations and marketing," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO and Founder of Constellation Research. "Mid-market companies are using AI to close the gap with their larger enterprise counterparts, creating a tremendous opportunity for advisors. Now is the time for them to get comfortable selling AI alongside the foundational technologies they already offer—and to connect those solutions directly to critical business outcomes."

Key Findings:

AI Tops the List: 58% of IT decision makers rank AI as their #1 buying driver for 2025, followed by cybersecurity (42%), CX (38%), and cloud (34%).

Advisor Readiness Gap: Only 13% of advisors feel "very prepared" to sell AI solutions.

Mid-Market Momentum: 92% of mid-market firms expect IT budget increases (vs. 46% of enterprise), with most spend earmarked for software over headcount.

Traditional Tech Still Delivers: UCaaS (73%), networking (66%), and cybersecurity (53%) remain top revenue generators for advisors.

Strong Demand for Advisory: 96% of mid-market buyers and nearly one-third of enterprise buyers want to work with technology advisors.

The full Telarus Tech Trends Report – 3rd Edition will be released the week of August 18, 2025.

Tradeshow, Awards, and Product Innovation

170 Exhibitors: The two-day tradeshow featured more than 170 premier suppliers and emerging innovators. A dedicated Tech Demo Area offered immersive experiences with tools like AI integrations, advanced cybersecurity platforms, and the new Telarus Hub business management platform.

Advisor and Supplier Awards: Telarus honored top-performing technology advisors and suppliers for their outstanding achievements in 2024. Awards were presented throughout the week, including the induction of two new Hall of Fame recipients. For details on the award winners and inductees, visit Telarus 2025 Top Supplier Awards and Telarus Hall of Fame Inductees 2025.

Telarus Hub Live Demo: Attendees got hands-on with key features of the all-in-one business platform launched in March 2025 , now used by 5,000+ advisors.

, now used by 5,000+ advisors. Innovation on the Horizon: Telarus announced its latest product innovation, Telarus Labs, an incubator for ongoing advisor-centric tool development to support business growth. Sign-ups for interest are now available for Telarus advisors.

Charity Spotlight: Record $36,000 Raised for Team Rubicon

The annual 5K Fun Run smashed fundraising goals, aided by matching donations. This year's run supported Team Rubicon's global disaster response work — including recovery efforts from recent Southern California wildfires.

"I am incredibly grateful the way our channel community has stepped up to support this year's charity fundraiser for Team Rubicon," said Patrick Oborn, Co-Founder of Telarus. "Thanks to two surprise matching donors, we tripled our original goal, and a few dozen attendees were inspired to join Team Rubicon's volunteer ranks. That's the true spirit of the channel."

Watch the Partner Summit recap here.

Save the Date: Telarus Partner Summit 2026

Planning is already underway for Telarus Partner Summit 2026. Mark your calendars for August 11-13 in Dallas, TX.

About Telarus

Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to driving technology advisor impact and growth through deep market insights and experience, a partnership focus, and a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables technology advisors to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.

