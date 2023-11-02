Technology-Enabled Solutions to Address Diabetes -- The Largest Epidemic in Human History, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

learn about the impact of new, innovative paradigms on diagnosis, treatments and prevention of diabetes and its impact on people with diabetes (PWD). Post this

The featured speakers will review the current state and future state of technologies that will enable better outcomes for diabetes.

Join Dr. Aiman Abdel-Malek, Digital Connected Healthcare Investor, Board Member & Advisor; Executive Chairman, Thirdwayv Inc. Board of Advisors; Lutz Heinemann, Professor, Profil Institut für Stoffwechselforschung GmbH; and David Bottcher-Baek, Head of Connected Health, Phillips-Medisize, for the live webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Technology-Enabled Solutions to Address Diabetes — The Largest Epidemic in Human History.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

