Technology-Enabled Solutions to Address Diabetes -- The Largest Epidemic in Human History, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into technology-enabled solutions to address early detection and prevention for the impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) population and the undiagnosed. Attendees will learn innovative solutions for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The featured speakers will discuss the impact of new, innovative paradigms on the diagnosis, treatments and prevention of diabetes. The speakers also will talk about the cybersecurity impact of increasingly connected diabetes technology solutions. In addition, attendees will learn about the FDA and medical device reporting (MDR) impact on bringing innovative solutions to market.
TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diabetes is one of the largest epidemics in human history. Based on the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF Atlas 10th edition), 537 million adults are living with diabetes (10%) with a prediction to rise to 783 million by 2045. Diabetes was responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021 (1 every 5 seconds). It caused at least $966 billion in health expenditure — a 316% increase over the last 15 years. However, technology-enabled solutions to address diabetes are being created.
Join this webinar to learn about technology-enabled solutions to address the diabetes epidemic. Discussions will be regarding innovation that supports early detection and prevention for the impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) population and the undiagnosed. Discover innovative solutions such as sensors, delivery and drugs for Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and Type 2 diabetes (T2D) adults. Also, learn about the impact of new, innovative paradigms on diagnosis, treatments and prevention of diabetes and its impact on people with diabetes (PWD).
The featured speakers will review the current state and future state of technologies that will enable better outcomes for diabetes.
Join Dr. Aiman Abdel-Malek, Digital Connected Healthcare Investor, Board Member & Advisor; Executive Chairman, Thirdwayv Inc. Board of Advisors; Lutz Heinemann, Professor, Profil Institut für Stoffwechselforschung GmbH; and David Bottcher-Baek, Head of Connected Health, Phillips-Medisize, for the live webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Technology-Enabled Solutions to Address Diabetes — The Largest Epidemic in Human History.
