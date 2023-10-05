Technology Innovator, Jon Stamell Named to NSBA Leadership Council & Technology Council

"As a small-business owner in the marketing technology sector, I appreciate the recognition and see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Stamell Tweet this

In addition to Stamell's current role as CEO/Founder of Oomiji, an innovative customer insights platform, his career includes running a global advertising and PR agency that represented global clients including the governments of Chile, Norway and South Africa and corporations including L.L.Bean, Sebago and Chinet. His wealth of experience caught the attention of the NSBA as a great fit for the Leadership Council.

Stamell joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including access to capital for small business, particularly in the tech sector, tax reform, regulatory restraint, and health care. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Jon as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."

Please click here to learn more about Oomiji.

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

About Oomiji

Oomiji is a Customer Data Platform that enables clients to build customer relationships based on their interests, needs, perceptions and emotions. The result is increased engagement, loyalty and sales. Oomiji enables brands to pose questions to their customers, analyze their answers and segment audiences by way of surveys, language processing and analytics. It drives engagement and business outcomes by facilitating customer communication based on stated emotions and interests rather than past behaviors. Oomiji's integration of market research, CRM and email marketing simplifies and produces new vantage points from which to see issues, solve problems and engage audiences.

