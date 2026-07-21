Technology Lab Earns Highest-Ever Ranking on the 2026 MSP 501, Recognized as No. 302 Among the World's Leading Managed Service Providers

"The recognition marks Technology Lab's highest placement to date and reflects the company's continued growth, operational excellence, and commitment to helping K-12 schools make smarter technology investments." Post this

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry; they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

Being named to the MSP 501 is considered one of the managed services industry's highest honors. The survey methodology, developed in collaboration with industry experts, the MSP Summit Board, and past MSP 501 winners, rewards organizations that demonstrate sustained financial strength, operational efficiency, and a commitment to recurring revenue. This year's honorees averaged more than $32 million in annual revenue, with recurring revenue accounting for nearly 60 percent of total revenue.

Technology Lab's placement at No. 302 represents its highest ranking since first being recognized on the MSP 501 and underscores the company's continued investment in delivering secure, strategic technology solutions for K-12 schools.

"We're honored to earn our highest ranking yet on the MSP 501," said James Pope, Chief Revenue Officer of Technology Lab. "This recognition reflects the trust our school partners place in us every day and the dedication of our entire team. As schools face growing cybersecurity threats, evolving technologies, and increasing demands on their IT resources, we're committed to helping them make strategic technology investments that improve security, reliability, and the educational experience."

This year's MSP 501 was among the most competitive in the program's history. Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, September 28-30, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

About Technology Lab

Technology Lab is a leading managed IT services provider focused exclusively on K-12 education. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company partners with independent schools, private schools, and school districts to strengthen cybersecurity, modernize technology infrastructure, and align IT investments with educational goals. Through managed IT services, strategic technology planning, virtual CIO consulting, cybersecurity solutions, and infrastructure support, Technology Lab helps schools build secure, reliable, and future-ready learning environments. The company is a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Apple Authorized Education Specialist, Google for Education Partner, E-Rate Certified provider, and a multi-year MSP 501 honoree. Learn more at technologylab.com.

About Channel Partners, MSP Summit, and the MSP 501

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth. Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

Media Contact

James Pope, Technology Lab, 1 615.784.8000 1014, [email protected], https://www.technologylab.com/

SOURCE Technology Lab