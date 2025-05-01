Technology Leader Christopher Leonard Named CEO of Action Title Research® to Accelerate Growth and Scale MaestroX® Software Platform

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Action Title Research (ATR) has named technology veteran Christopher Leonard as Chief Executive Officer. Leonard was previously CEO of Velocity Solutions, where he led the development and commercialization of mission-critical software solutions used by hundreds of financial institutions, serving over 30 million consumers and businesses across the U.S. During his tenure, the company achieved significant growth, resulting in its 2017 sale to a $65B+ private equity firm and a subsequent acquisition in 2024 by the nation's fourth-largest core banking software provider. Leonard also brings legal and industry expertise from his earlier career as an attorney in private practice with experience in real estate and title searches.

ATR delivers a proven combination of software and services that streamlines the title search process, reduces workloads for clients, accelerates closings, and enhances accuracy through expert quality control. Powered by proprietary automation, the platform enables on-demand access to services, helping clients scale operations with speed and efficiency. With over two million searches completed and a 99.99999% non-claim rate, ATR sets the standard for reliability in the industry. The company is currently the largest and most sophisticated real estate title search firm in the Northeast, and has the ability to serve title companies, law firms and mortgage companies nationwide.

"It's a privilege to join founders and industry legends Chris Blum and Scott O'Neill in building on the strong, technology-driven foundation they've created," said Leonard. "ATR's platform is already the largest and most advanced in the industry, and we're committed to enhancing its capabilities while preserving the personal service and trusted relationships our clients value. We also are expanding nationwide, growing the number of searches we do outside of our original footprint."

Leonard continued, "Recognizing the fragmentation across the title search ecosystem—marked by disparate systems, thousands of vendors, and varied stakeholders—ATR developed MaestroX, a transformative software platform designed to unify the industry through automation, accuracy and scalability. We're excited to soon share more about MaestroX, including its AI-driven capabilities and its potential to redefine the search ecosystem, driving efficiencies as we all prepare for a refinance boom when interest rates fall."

To support the continued growth and strategic direction of ATR and MaestroX, several leadership transitions will take place. Scott O'Neill will continue to lead ATR's day-to-day operations as its Founder and President. Chris Blum will shift his focus to technology innovation, moving from his role as Founder and CEO of ATR to serve as Founder and Executive Director of MaestroX. Sarel Doglu will remain President of MaestroX, bringing over 25 years of experience in leading technology teams and software development to the platform's ongoing evolution.

"We're confident that we've built a strong foundation with a product designed to serve the entire property search ecosystem," said Scott O'Neill, Founder and President of ATR. "Bringing in a proven technology leader at this stage positions us to continuously evolve the platform and drive the next phase of our growth," added Chris Blum, Founder and Executive Director of MaestroX.

In 2021, Strattam Capital acquired ATR, recognizing its growth potential and providing strategic support and capital to accelerate its development. "We're excited to bring in a seasoned technology executive to lead this team," said Neil Willis, Partner at Strattam Capital. "Christopher brings a strong track record of scaling innovative tech organizations, and his experience will be instrumental as we accelerate ATR's growth and expand our digital capabilities with MaestroX."

Action Title Research is a technology-driven title search provider delivering accurate, efficient, and scalable solutions across the real estate industry. Leveraging proprietary automation and expert quality control, Action Title Research streamlines workflows, accelerates closings, and ensures precision at every step. With a focus on innovation and operational excellence, the platform offers on-demand access to services that help clients scale with speed and confidence. Backed by a track record of over two million completed searches and a 99.99999% non-claim rate, Action Title Research is setting a new standard for reliability and performance in title search. To learn more, visit ActionTitleResearch.com.

MaestroX is a next-generation software platform transforming the title search industry through automation, accuracy and scale. Built by industry veterans, MaestroX fills a critical gap by centralizing communication, automating vendor assignments and delivering real-time updates across all fifty states. As the largest and most sophisticated title search vendor platform, MaestroX empowers users to streamline operations, eliminate friction, and scale efficiently. With a robust integration ecosystem already in place and expanding, MaestroX seamlessly connects with leading title software providers, making it the go-to solution for modernizing search operations nationwide. For more information, visit MaestroX.com.

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. They believe in aligning with Founders and CEOs before signing, via their Five-Point Plan process, to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Strattam connects companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, visit Strattam.com.

