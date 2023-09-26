Technology Marketing Exec Beth Taylor Joins ReSource Pro as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing

Taylor to lead overall communication and marketing strategies as ReSource Pro grows

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a leader in people, technology and business solutions for insurance providers, today announced Beth Taylor as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing. She brings over 18 years of experience in global B2B marketing, having earned numerous marketing awards across big tech, travel tech, consulting, and finance.

Taylor will be responsible for leading the overall communication and marketing strategies as the company expands its portfolio and deepens its leadership position in the insurance industry. Taylor has a talent for communicating complex topics in a succinct and relatable manner -- she joins ReSource Pro having held numerous marketing leadership positions across the technology space, including Vice President of Corporate Marketing for MicroStrategy, Global Head of Marketing and Communications at ATPCO and Senior Global Advisor for Content & Cloud Marketing Strategy at IBM.

"Beth's keen understanding of our goals and aspirations paired with her deep communications experience makes her a perfect fit for continuing to raise awareness for ReSource Pro and our industry expertise," said Dan Epstein, CEO of ReSource Pro. "Her technology communications background will be critical for us as we continue to grow our technology capabilities, broaden our delivery footprint, and further raise the profile of our insurance industry experts."

ReSource Pro, through its more than 8,200 employees, serves as a trusted transformation partner to more than 1,000 carriers, brokers and MGAs. Designed and delivered by deeply experienced industry specialists, its customizable solutions enable clients to confidently achieve organizational transformations, accelerate growth, and create competitive edge in an environment where customers see increasing technology disruption, consolidation, complexity and costs.

"It's easy to see why ReSource Pro has consistently been recognized in the top 1% of fastest growing companies in the US," said Taylor. "The leadership team has a clear vision, coupled with decades of experience delivering people and technology strategies for insurance providers – they understand how to help customers innovate and succeed on their terms. I believe that transformation is only as valuable as having the domain knowledge and expertise to drill into the details, and our team is uniquely positioned to do just that. I'm thrilled to join at such an exciting time, and I look forward to helping us continue to grow and clearly communicate our value across the market."

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted leader that insurance organizations turn to when they need to achieve peak performance. With a global team of insurance industry experts, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, technology, process and data to serve more than 1,000 clients across the carrier, broker and MGA market segments – consistently earning a +95% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization, and transformative data and technology solutions. It was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the US in 2023, having earned this honor 14 times since 2009.

