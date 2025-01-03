Technology Sector and Net-Zero Policies Support Long-Term Demand for Uranium

"TradeTech expects term uranium demand to emerge and retreat in cycles through 2025, largely on the expectation that government policy developments will be unpredictable. However, upward momentum for uranium demand is expected to underpin renewed appetite to secure future uranium supply." Post this

"TradeTech expects term uranium demand to emerge and retreat in cycles through 2025, largely on the expectation that government policy developments will be unpredictable. However, the upward momentum for uranium demand generated by global net-zero and AI development initiatives is expected to underpin renewed appetite to secure future uranium supply in 2025," said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel. TradeTech's Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator was US$82.00 per pound U3O8 on December 31, 2024, compared to $72.00 at the beginning of last year.

In 2024, technology companies including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft signed agreements to power artificial intelligence data centers with new nuclear reactors to ensure clean, reliable baseload power generation. In the USA, plans are advancing to restart nuclear power plants that were retired, including California's Diablo Canyon, Michigan's Palisades, and the Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania (renamed the Crane Clean Energy Center), to satisfy new demand from the tech industry.

Several nations have embraced policies that support the extended operation of existing nuclear power facilities and proposals to build new large-scale and small modular reactors in the long term. Others are embarking on feasibility studies to introduce new nuclear power programs.

About TradeTech

TradeTech launched its Daily Uranium Spot Price Indicator in March 2011, which is provided to subscribers worldwide. The company's "Nuclear Market Review" (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly "Uranium Market Study."

TradeTech—and its predecessor companies—has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

Media Contact

Treva Klingbiel, TradeTech, 1 3035733530, [email protected], www.uranium.info

SOURCE TradeTech