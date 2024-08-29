Technology Showcase highlights life science opportunities in Frederick, Maryland

"The 2024 Technology Showcase is yet another indicator that Frederick is at the forefront of translating life science advancements to commercially available solutions," said Solash Aviles, senior business development manager, Frederick County Office of Economic Development. Post this

Throughout the day, NCI and FNL inventors will highlight technologies for commercialization and/or collaboration, while programmatic leaders will share opportunities to collaborate. A 'Technology Lighting Pitch' – presented by the NCI Technology Transfer Ambassadors Program – will be followed by a poster presentation / competition that will highlight NCI technologies for co-development and/or licensing. The event's sessions will feature collaboration success stories and topics relevant to commercializing biomedical technology. Steven Walker, chairman of Maryland Life Sciences, will serve as the event's keynote speaker.

"Having globally renowned research organizations such as the National Cancer Institute and the Frederick National Laboratory based right here within city limits is a tremendous asset to our community. This annual event helps leverage these unique resources for mutually beneficial collaborations with the private sector," said Mary Ford-Naill, economic development manager at the City of Frederick, and a member of the event's steering committee.

"With roughly 130 life science companies across the county, Frederick has become an important anchor of the I-270 Technology Corridor. The 2024 Technology Showcase is yet another indicator that Frederick is at the forefront of translating life science advancements to commercially available solutions," said Solash Aviles, senior business development manager, Frederick County Office of Economic Development.

The FNL, which operates on behalf of NCI, is a national resource for external cancer research investigators, and its scientists have a portfolio of technologies available for commercialization and collaboration.

"The annual Tech Showcase is an opportunity for FNL to present the lab's technologies and capabilities, and to let the business community know that we are ready to partner with them as they move promising inventions along the path towards commercialization," said Vladimir Popov, Ph.D. MBA, chief innovation officer at FNL. "Our Partnership Development Office leads the efforts to connect our scientists and their partners to solve common problems."

"This conference, winner of an NCI Director's Award, is an important regional event bringing together a wide range of healthcare organizations in line with NCI's mission to lead, conduct, and support cancer research across the nation and our goal to enhance the nation's health," said Michael Salgaller, Ph.D. of the NCI Technology Transfer Center.

Registration is required for this free conference.

A networking event will be held immediately following the conference from 5 to 7 p.m. at Progress Labs at Riverside, 8484 Progress Way, Frederick. Registration for the networking event is separate from the conference.

