Technology Veteran Michael Richtberg Joins Mytra Consulting as Executive Advisor

Mytra Consulting appoints Michael Richtberg as Executive Advisor, citing his extensive experience in innovation and business transformation, notably at Dell Technologies. Richtberg's strategic advisory skills and proven track record in driving innovation align with the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients.

ANDERSON, Ind., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting, an advisory services firm specializing in telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Richtberg as an Executive Advisor. With a remarkable background in innovation, product strategy, and business transformation, Michael Richtberg brings a wealth of expertise to complement the firm's seasoned team of professionals. In his previous role as Chief Strategy Architect and Product Management Consultant at Dell Technologies, Richtberg played a pivotal role in driving market-changing disruptions and innovation within Dell's infrastructure and storage product portfolio. Before joining Mytra Consulting, Richtberg held strategic positions at notable companies such as Nexenta, SoftNAS (now Buurst), Pivot3, Oracle, and Citrix Systems.

Richtberg's career spans from lean startups to Fortune 50 enterprises, where he has excelled in executive advisory roles, bringing new products to market and forging strategic partnerships. August Zehner, Managing Partner of Mytra Consulting, expressed enthusiasm about Richtberg's addition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Michael Richtberg to our team as an Executive Advisor. His extensive experience driving transformative change and fostering innovation will greatly benefit our clients and further enhance our capabilities."

"We are excited to have Michael join our team because of his visionary approach to technology product strategy and his ability to drive innovation across various organizational scales," said Bill Bell, Co-founder and COO of Mytra Consulting. "He has a unique talent for navigating complex technological landscapes and inspiring cross-functional collaboration to deliver tangible business outcomes." Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer, said, "Michael's proven track record in New Product Development and Growth Planning will also be an asset in driving innovation in client engagements."

"Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering exceptional value to its clients, and I am excited to join the team," said Richtberg. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive innovation and help our clients achieve their strategic goals."

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

