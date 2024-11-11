TechnologyAdvice Launches StudioA: The Expert-Led Content Studio for B2B Tech Brands

"As one of the largest tech media publishers, we understand the evolving content preferences of B2B buyers. StudioA brings together decades of expertise, exclusive audience insights, and top creative talent to deliver compelling B2B content that tells the right story across all digital channels." Post this

"As one of the world's largest tech media publishers, we understand the evolving content preferences of B2B professionals," said Rob Bellenfant, Founder and CEO at TechnologyAdvice. "StudioA brings together decades of industry expertise, exclusive audience intelligence, and top creative talent to deliver compelling B2B content that tells the right story at the right time across all digital channels."

Powered by a global team of 200+ industry experts and creators, StudioA helps B2B marketing teams create eye-catching content to drive brand awareness, thought leadership, and demand generation. Clients can co-brand their content with trusted media brands from the TechnologyAdvice network including TechRepublic, eWeek, Datamation, TA, and eSecurity Planet, with options for integrated content promotion and syndication across TechnologyAdvice's extensive audience of B2B technology buyers.

"StudioA has been a valuable partner in planning and creating impactful research-driven content for our cybersecurity segment," said Amy Holtzman, CMO at CHEQ, a leading provider of Go-To-Market Security solutions. "Their unique blend of creativity and audience expertise, coupled with their integrated lead generation programs, has made StudioA a go-to partner for credible thought leadership that gets our message in front of key IT and business executives."

A Comprehensive Content Solution Tailored to Drive Results:

StudioA offers a wide range of content formats to meet buyers where they are throughout the buying journey and across digital channels, enabling brands to tell the right story while building brand authority at every touchpoint. StudioA custom content offerings include:

Written Content: Expert-led articles, whitepapers, guides, and case studies

Multimedia: Video series, podcasts, and custom animations

Interactive Content: Infographics and survey-based research reports

Engagement Experiences: Webinars, virtual roundtables, and in-person events

Each solution is strategically designed to align with brand goals and funnel stages, helping technology providers connect with audiences effectively and deliver impactful, data-driven content that supports buyers at every decision-making phase.

Learn more about StudioA by TechnologyAdvice and contact our team for a complimentary content strategy session.

About TechnologyAdvice:

TechnologyAdvice (TA) is a leading tech media publisher who connects B2B technology brands with in-market technology buyers. With 12M+ monthly pageviews and 5M+ subscribers, TA helps its clients build their brands and capture demand from business decision-makers who are actively researching new solutions across its global network of tech media sites, product review pages, industry newsletters, online communities, and social media channels. From digital advertising and lead generation services to custom content and event production, TA is a different kind of demand generation and digital marketing partner. Learn more at https://solutions.technologyadvice.com/.

