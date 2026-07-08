TechnologyAdvice Names Zach Jones CEO and Expands Global Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

"AI is changing how B2B technology buyers discover solutions, how vendors engage the market, and how trusted technology information and recommendations get created and consumed. TechnologyAdvice is built for that intersection." Post this

Jones, who has spent 13 years with TechnologyAdvice, will lead the company's global business and long-term growth strategy. During his tenure, he has helped expand the company from a lead generation business into a global media, data, and marketing services company, playing a key role in acquisitions, international expansion, enterprise customer relationships, and customer success strategies that support its growth.

Rob Bellenfant, founder of TechnologyAdvice, will remain actively involved in the business as Chief Strategy Officer, focusing on long-term strategy, product innovation, and growth through additional mergers and acquisitions.

"TechnologyAdvice is entering this next phase with more scale, more products, and more ways to serve buyers and vendors than at any point in our history," said Bellenfant. "Zach has earned the trust of our customers, our teams, and our partners by consistently helping us turn market opportunities into durable growth. His commercial instincts, customer focus, and operating experience make him the right leader for where TechnologyAdvice is going next."

The leadership transition comes as the company builds on rapid growth in 2026 across U.S. and EMEA fueled by increasing demand for its marketing and demand generation services including newsletter sponsorships, expert- and creator-led content, advertising, AI search discoverability, virtual events, and media agency services. The company has also continued to strengthen its lead generation business through investment in TractionAI, its one-to-one intent-to-lead platform that helps customers reach in-market buyers in real time with personalized insights.

As AI reshapes search and discovery, TechnologyAdvice is investing in trusted editorial brands, creator-led content, video, newsletters, proprietary audience insights, and measurable marketing services designed to help technology vendors reach the right audiences with greater precision. The company has also seen citations in LLM search results increase by more than 200% since January, reflecting growing momentum around answer engine optimization and its ability to adapt brands, content, and audience strategy for emerging discovery channels.

"AI is changing how buyers discover solutions, how vendors engage the market, and how trusted technology information gets created and consumed," said Jones. "TechnologyAdvice is built for that intersection. Our brands, audiences, data, customer relationships, and global team give us a strong foundation to help buyers make better decisions and help vendors reach the right customers. As AI creates more competition, complexity, and demand for trusted media and measurable marketing outcomes, we are well positioned to help our customers adapt and capture new growth opportunities."

In addition to Jones' appointment, TechnologyAdvice is strengthening its senior commercial leadership team to support continued global growth. Matt Rowell serves as Vice President of Revenue. Rowell began his career at TechTarget and went on to lead B2B sales at CBS Interactive before serving as Vice President of Partnerships at Red Ventures. Since joining TechnologyAdvice in July 2025, he has brought deep experience across B2B media, advertising, paid media, enterprise customer strategy, and partnership development.

Joining Rowell's team is Amanda Silverstein, Vice President of Strategic Revenue, who will lead strategic sales initiatives across the United States. Amanda brings more than two decades of experience leading sales, marketing, customer success, and revenue operations across the B2B technology and media industries. She has held executive leadership positions at PeerSpot and Spiceworks Ziff Davis and has led commercial portfolios exceeding $180 million.

Jon Panker has joined TechnologyAdvice as Managing Director, APAC, where he will lead the company's expansion and growth strategy across the Asia-Pacific region. Panker brings more than 26 years of experience at TechTarget, where he developed deep expertise in the APAC market, regional customer needs, and the B2B technology media landscape. His leadership will help TechnologyAdvice accelerate growth in one of its most important international regions.

Chris Turner-Green will continue to lead TechnologyAdvice's EMEA strategy as Managing Director, EMEA. Under his leadership, the region has become an increasingly important part of the company's global expansion, supporting customer growth, strengthening regional market relationships, and helping technology vendors engage buyers across EMEA.

With its expanded leadership team, global audience scale, and continued investment in AI-enabled media, data, and demand generation, TechnologyAdvice is positioned to help buyers and vendors navigate the next era of technology discovery and decision-making.

About TechnologyAdvice

TechnologyAdvice helps B2B technology buyers find the right solutions and helps technology vendors reach and engage in-market audiences. Through 40 digital media brands, more than 50 newsletters, more than 100 social media channels, video, demand generation, data, and marketing services, TechnologyAdvice reaches more than 100 million B2B professionals and connects technology buyers and sellers across the global marketplace. Learn more about TechnologyAdvice's media brand portfolio and its marketing services for B2B brands.

Media Contact

Tyler Lessard, TechnologyAdvice, 1 6292925433, [email protected], https://solutions.technologyadvice.com

SOURCE TechnologyAdvice