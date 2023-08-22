TechnologyAdvice Ranks No. 1,671 On INC. 5000 2023 Fastest Growing Private Companies In America

Inc. revealed that TechnologyAdvice ranks No.1,671 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that TechnologyAdvice ranks No.1,671 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor to make the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time. This recognition is the result of hard work from our team members around the world," said Rob Bellenfant, Founder and CEO of TechnologyAdvice. "Despite challenging global economic conditions, TA continues its mission to create opportunities for our customers, employees, and communities across the globe."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Founded in 2006, TechnologyAdvice is a leading B2B ecosystem that includes a portfolio of 30+ digital media brands attracting an audience of more than 100 million business technology buyers. TechnologyAdvice helps business technology buyers make more informed purchase decisions and connects its audience of buyers with the world's leading B2B technology vendors and their products. For more information visit technologyadvice.com.

