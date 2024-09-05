TechnoMile Named among Notable Vendors in Contract Lifecyle Management Platforms Landscape Report

"It's very exciting to see a top research and advisory firm, like Forrester, recognize TechnoMile as a notable vendor in the CLM platform market." Post this

Forrester's report describes CLM platforms as an established technology market with core use cases that include buy-side contracts; sell-side contracts; and legal operations. Additionally, the report notes TechnoMile's self-reported extended use cases of contract compliance; obligations management; and contract repository and search as the top use cases for which clients select the company's CLM solution.

These extended use cases are particularly crucial in the federal contracting industry, where companies must maintain compliance with a multitude of strict rules and regulations, as well as recordkeeping and data call requirements imposed by the federal government. TechnoMile provides a vertical-specific enterprise CLM platform tailored to the needs of aerospace and defense, GovCon, and other types of companies doing business with the federal government, enabling these organizations to rapidly implement a CLM solution to manage the complexities of government contracts from cradle to grave. TechnoMile Contracts Suite uses the power of AI to streamline management of prime contracts, subcontracts, and other commercial agreements on one, secure cloud platform, resulting in more cost-effective contract administration, improved compliance and delivery to customers, and enhanced visibility into risk.

"It's very exciting to see a top research and advisory firm, like Forrester, recognize TechnoMile as a notable vendor in the CLM platform market. Our inclusion in this report and the acknowledgement from Forrester speak to our commitment to empowering federal contractors to modernize their operations," said Kevin Brancato, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy, TechnoMile. "With the ability to swiftly deploy an AI-enabled CLM platform built for the unique requirements of doing business with the U.S. government, TechnoMile's customers can be certain they are not only bolstering their ability to manage compliance, mitigate risk, and work efficiently, but also best positioning their organizations to accelerate innovation and growth."

To download a complimentary copy of the full The Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms Landscape, Q3 2024 report, please visit: https://technomile.com/the-contract-lifecycle-management-platforms-landscape-report-2/

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 70 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

Media Contact

