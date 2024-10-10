TechnoMile Names Billy Biggs as President and Chief Revenue Officer

"TechnoMile is thrilled to welcome Billy to our executive team at this exciting time in our company's growth trajectory." Post this

"TechnoMile is thrilled to welcome Billy to our executive team at this exciting time in our company's growth trajectory. His wealth of GovCon experience combined with his expertise in developing and executing go-to-market strategies will be invaluable as TechnoMile continues to unlock new growth opportunities, innovate, and scale," said Ashish Khot, CEO, TechnoMile.

Commenting on why he chose to join TechnoMile, Biggs stated, "I'm passionate about building and leading highly impactful go-to-market teams and bring a proven track record of delivering exceptional growth, retention, and customer satisfaction. I look forward to building on the legacy of success at TechnoMile and contributing to taking the company's growth to the next level."

TechnoMile provides a secure, AI-enabled cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities of government sales and rapidly scale. The company's Growth Suite enables efficient, collaborative business development and capture processes and delivers actionable opportunity and contact intelligence, helping clients win more contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. TechnoMile Contracts Suite is a vertical-specific Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution that streamlines and automates management of prime contracts, subcontracts, and other commercial agreements on a single platform, resulting in more cost-effective contract administration, improved compliance and delivery to customers, and enhanced visibility into risk.

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 70 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

Media Contact

Shayne Forsyth, TechnoMile, 832.215.5692, [email protected], https://technomile.com/

SOURCE TechnoMile