TechnoMile Unveils New WinIt CRM Solution Tailor-made for GovCon Small Businesses

Improve sales efficiency and effectiveness. WinIt enables contractors to centrally track and report on all business development and capture efforts, enhancing collaboration, knowledge sharing, and pipeline visibility. With a simple, user-friendly interface that fosters rapid user adoption, WinIt equips teams with essential GovCon-specific tools – such as a Pwin calculator and Shipley-based opportunity scorecard – to drive consistent, efficient opportunity management processes across the organization and ensure team members are focused on the right activities, at the right time, maximizing their effectiveness and improving win rates.

Find best-fit opportunities fast. WinIt comes with GovSearchAI, TechnoMile's market and contact intelligence platform that consolidates and enriches data from top federal sources, including USAspending, FPDS, SAM.gov, FedConnect, and procurement forecasts. Based on a company's past performance, GovSearchAI's proprietary, AI-powered algorithm continuously sifts through new opportunities and generates an intelligent workstream of best-fit new leads to evaluate, focusing each business on the strongest opportunities to fill its pipeline.

Streamline task order qualification. WinIt also offers the ability to unify all a company's task order notices into a single workstream and leverage GovSearchAI's AI engine to instantly evaluate each notice's relevancy and summarize key task order details, including required capabilities. This results in a prioritized list of highly relevant notices to review and puts details needed to qualify task order leads at a user's fingertips, saving significant time.

Benefit from proven platform technology. WinIt is built on the Salesforce platform, layering TechnoMile's unique GovCon CRM capabilities onto proven platform technology. With WinIt, GovCon small businesses benefit from the same scalable, flexible, and secure cloud infrastructure that's used by over 150,000 companies worldwide to digitally transform their business and grow revenue.

"For more than a decade, TechnoMile has helped federal contractors inject improved efficiency and effectiveness into their business development and capture processes through our purpose-built software for government contractors. We've been honored to play a supporting role in many GovCon small business success stories as we've helped these companies mature their sales and pipeline management processes to accelerate growth," said Mick Fox, COO, TechnoMile. "Our new WinIt CRM solution reflects best practices and lessons learned from these relationships. WinIt makes it easier than ever before to get a federal sales team up and running with best-in-class CRM technology, equips small businesses with AI tools to more cost-effectively fill and execute their pipeline, and offers a scalable, future-proof solution that serves as a catalyst for growth."

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 70 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

