TechnoMile Welcomes Seasoned GovCon Leader to Its Advisory Board

"TechnoMile is thrilled to welcome Jay to our Advisory Board and have his counsel as we continue to innovate and enhance our solutions to help government contractors accelerate digital transformation, embrace the promise of AI, and achieve new levels of success in today's competitive environment," said Ashish Khot, CEO, TechnoMile. "The deep GovCon expertise that Jay brings will provide invaluable guidance, enabling TechnoMile to enhance our decision-making processes, strengthen our market position and drive sustainable growth, and continue to deliver unmatched value to our customers."

TechnoMile provides a secure, AI-enabled cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities of government sales and rapidly scale. The company's Growth Suite enables efficient, collaborative business development and capture processes and delivers actionable opportunity and contact intelligence, helping clients win more contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. TechnoMile Contracts Suite is a vertical-specific Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution that streamlines and automates management of prime contracts, subcontracts, and other commercial agreements on a single platform, resulting in more cost-effective contract administration, improved compliance and delivery to customers, and enhanced visibility into risk.

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 70 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

