TechnoMile Welcomes Seasoned GovCon Leader to Its Advisory Board

Jay Shah, the latest appointee to TechnoMile's Advisory Board, brings a proven track record of success in government contracting.
TYSONS, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechnoMile, a leading provider of transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government from go-to-market through contract closeout, today announced the appointment of Jay Shah to its Advisory Board. The board works closely with TechnoMile executive leadership to provide strategic counsel, offer insights into industry trends, and help guide the company's strategic direction and growth initiatives for its products.
Shah is a seasoned GovCon executive with more than 25 years of experience leading operational and strategic growth and building enterprise value. Most recently, Shah served as the Chief Operating Officer at Octo, where he played an instrumental role in the company's remarkable growth and subsequent acquisition by IBM in December 2022. Before taking on the role of Octo's COO, he served as the Executive Vice President of the company's Federal Health business unit and was twice named to the G2Xchange FedHealthIT100 Hall of Fame. Prior to Octo, Shah held management positions at Gartner and Capgemini.
"TechnoMile is thrilled to welcome Jay to our Advisory Board and have his counsel as we continue to innovate and enhance our solutions to help government contractors accelerate digital transformation, embrace the promise of AI, and achieve new levels of success in today's competitive environment," said Ashish Khot, CEO, TechnoMile. "The deep GovCon expertise that Jay brings will provide invaluable guidance, enabling TechnoMile to enhance our decision-making processes, strengthen our market position and drive sustainable growth, and continue to deliver unmatched value to our customers."
TechnoMile provides a secure, AI-enabled cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities of government sales and rapidly scale. The company's Growth Suite enables efficient, collaborative business development and capture processes and delivers actionable opportunity and contact intelligence, helping clients win more contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. TechnoMile Contracts Suite is a vertical-specific Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution that streamlines and automates management of prime contracts, subcontracts, and other commercial agreements on a single platform, resulting in more cost-effective contract administration, improved compliance and delivery to customers, and enhanced visibility into risk.
About TechnoMile
From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 70 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.
Media Contact
Shayne Forysyth, TechnoMile, 832.215.5692, [email protected], https://technomile.com/
SOURCE TechnoMile
Share this article