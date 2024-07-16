TechnoMile's Kevin Brancato Appointed to NCMA Board of Advisors

"I look forward to serving with leaders from across the contracting profession as we help the NCMA further advance its programs and standards." Post this

"I look forward to serving with leaders from across the contracting profession as we help the NCMA further advance its programs and standards," said Brancato. "In my role at TechnoMile, I hear repeatedly how digital transformation is a priority for Contracts organizations as they aim to boost the efficiency of their people and processes, gain greater insights from data, and more effectively serve both internal and external customers, so I'm particularly excited for this opportunity to collaborate with fellow NCMA members to explore how technology can continue to enhance the work of contracts professionals."

TechnoMile will be exhibiting and demoing at NCMA World Congress 2024, July 21-24. For more information on TechnoMile, stop by booth #127 at World Congress or visit technomile.com.

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 70 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

About the National Contract Management Association

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) – http://www.ncmahq.org – is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in the field of contract management.

