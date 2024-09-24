TechPro Security Launches Free Traffic Enforcement as a Service for Gated Communities

"We developed TEaaS to not only enhance community safety but also to provide a financial advantage to our clients. The revenue-sharing model allows HOAs to benefit financially while ensuring their residents live in a secure environment," Besner added. Post this

"At TechPro, we recognize that traffic control is a significant challenge for gated communities. Our new TEaaS program offers a complete, hassle-free solution without any financial strain. From installing the cameras to monitoring traffic violations and issuing fines, we handle it all, at no cost to the community. As compensation, Techpro receives a share of the revenue generated from the fines"

TechPro's TEaaS program aims to make gated communities safer by tackling common traffic issues such as speeding and stop sign violations, which endanger both residents and guests and disrupt the peace within these communities.

How the TEaaS Program Works:

Step 1: Traffic Study – TechPro performs a detailed traffic survey to confirm if the community will qualify for the (TEaaS) program and to identify areas with frequent speeding and stop sign violations.

Step 2: Free Installation – Based on the survey, TechPro installs radar speed enforcement cameras and stop sign violation cameras at no cost to the community.

Step 3: Continuous Monitoring – TechPro monitors the cameras, identifies violators, and issues fines and/or first time warnings on behalf of the community.

Step 4: Revenue Share – Techpro is paid a share of the revenue generated from traffic fines. These fines collected by the community provide an additional financial benefit to Homeowner Associations (HOAs).

This comprehensive traffic management solution reduces the risk of accidents, enforces traffic laws, and ensures that community managers can maintain a safe living environment—all without any upfront costs.

For more information about TechPro Security's new TEaaS program, visit:

www.techprosecurity.com/hoa-traffic-control/ or contact 561-922-8416.

About TechPro Security Products

TechPro Security Products is a leader in providing cutting-edge surveillance, perimeter protection and traffic enforcement technology, with a strong focus on gated communities and businesses nationwide. The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made TechPro a trusted provider of top-tier security solutions.-----Media Contact: Damon Delcoro, [email protected]

