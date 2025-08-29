TechSignals Brings Real Time Personalized Insights and Analysis Direct to DXcharts

Traders can now benefit from real-time insights and analysis tailored to their charts Integration aims to add to broker engagement and retention-enhancing offering.

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechSignals, a financial market analysis platform, has announced its integration with DXcharts, the financial charting library from global software developer for the capital markets, Devexperts.

Through the partnership, TechSignals' AI-powered technical analysis services will be fully integrated and seamlessly available in-chart with DXcharts. This means traders will be able to not only access market information and insights as they happen, but also benefit from actionable insights regarding any security they are analyzing and, at the click of a button, expert, neutral, technical analysis.

The integration will support the swift availability of the new TechSignals functionalities to all new and existing clients. With a view to offering brokers or firms the opportunity to further enhance trader engagement, the TechSignals functionalities will come in addition to DXcharts highly flexible offering, which allows the look and feel of applications to be customized, either fully or in part.

DXcharts, the HTML5 charting library from Devexperts, combines advanced technologies, thorough customization capabilities, and extensive documentation to provide charting libraries that:

Work directly with existing orders and positions;

Provide diverse layout options;

Enable instrument comparisons;

Include an extensive (100+) indicator library;

And offer a comprehensive (40+) suite of drawing tools.

Providing technical, multi-timeframe, and correlated asset insights for traders, TechSignals offers integrated real time technical analysis, aiming to boost trading activity and enhance returns for investors.

Through the integration, traders trigger analysis to run directly from within DXcharts and will receive real time analysis of the charts they are working with, meaning actionable insights are delivered during the lead up to trading. Traders simply need to request chart analysis in their AI assistant chat for this to be generated and received within seconds.

The Devexperts support team is on call to assist with the integration of both DXcharts and the new AI analysis tools for TechSignals.

Alessio Ricco, Co-Founder at TechSignals, commented: "Integrating TechSignals directly into DXcharts eliminates the need for traders to hop between platforms or wait for end of day summaries. The instant a candle forms, TechSignals analyzes it in context across multiple time frames and technical indicators and returns plain language, actionable guidance precisely when decisions are made. For brokers, that means deeper engagement and more frequent trades; for traders, the confidence to act with institutional-grade insight at retail speed. This integration marks a major milestone in our partnership with Devexperts and in our mission to let every investor 'Be Smart Money'."

Denis Krivolapov, Product Manager of DXcharts at Devexperts, commented: "The integration of TechSignals within DXcharts will offer brokers the opportunity to drive engagement and retention by providing an even more powerful charting experience. With personalized analysis and updates being delivered directly to traders as they work with their charts, insights are made seamlessly actionable, streamlining traders' journeys making these simpler, swifter, and richer. Ultimately, the integration aims to drive trader performance, boosting engagement and retention levels for brokers."

With integration taking as little as one day, DXcharts, the label-free charting library from Devexperts. Please click here to view a demo: https://devexperts.com/dxcharts-demo/.

