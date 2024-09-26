Techson IP Announces Limestone®|Report 2.0: Patent Monetization Simplified

Limestone®|Report 2.0 will help unlock billions of dollars in latent patent value by realigning the patent supply chain around value

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Techson is pleased to announce the release of Limestone®|Report 2.0 - the world's first LLM trained with real and synthetic patent monetization data. Patents are an underexploited asset class because they are notoriously difficult to assess, value, and transact. Limestone®|Report 2.0 will help break down the barriers to succeeding in patent transactions.

"Our technology platform Limestone®|Report launched in 2019 to automate traditional patent research tasks including validity, freedom-to-operate, patentability, and landscape investigations," says Luke Barbin, CEO. "The past 5 years of continued use, enhancements, and now generative AI has enabled our new release to automate real-world monetization tasks bolstered with enforceability, infringement, and economic conclusions on every patent."

The development of Limestone®|Report 2.0 began as soon as testing could be conducted on the wave of Generative AI and LLMs hitting the market. It quickly became clear that if we could leverage our deep industry expertise with these new technology advancements, patent monetization would never look the same.

Limestone®|Report 2.0 Value Promise - allows Techson and its clients to immediately:

assess hundreds or thousands of patents in real time; prioritize winners, build out monetization campaigns; equally important, ignore low value patents with confidence.

automatically match patents to companies and products that may infringe.

develop deep legal strategies: identify most lucrative deals, source ideal counsel, determine venues, perform regression analysis on previously litigated patents, and more.

With more than 11 million global utility patents in force and less than 150,000 marketed annually, a massive economic opportunity has been building. Litigation funders have discovered it; they have secured a record $15.2 billion in AUM to augment patent monetization. However, they have not solved for the wild labor inefficiencies in underwriting portfolios. Limestone®|Report 2.0 has been architected to bridge the underwriting gap.

"The system, Limestone, is terrific. We really appreciate the new and evolving features," says Wendy Verlander, Managing Partner at Verlander LLP. "We look forward to implementing it across our current and future monetization projects."

We all know that time kills deals. Speed your patent transactions up with Limestone®|Report 2.0.

About Techson IP

We are experienced patent attorneys, engineers, research experts and technologists with a vision to advance patent monetization with automation. Founded in 2015, we have researched, consulted on and monetized patents for the world's largest patent holders and their law firms.

