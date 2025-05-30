Techstars SF Graduates Ambitious AI Startups with Record-Setting Revenues

Techstars SF's latest AI-powered cohort smashes revenue records, featuring founders taking bold swings at giants like OpenAI. These ambitious startups are redefining enterprise sales, real estate, and data extraction.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Techstars San Francisco proudly announces the graduation of its second-ever cohort, featuring 10 standout technology startups selected from thousands of applicants. This exclusive, invite-only Demo Day takes place this Thursday, highlighting one of the highest revenue-generating cohorts in Techstars history.

Techstars is different from other Bay Area accelerators because it only admits 10 companies at a time. Smaller cohorts allow Techstars to be more selective and focus on providing more personalized mentorship and focused support, helping founders quickly scale their visions in the fiercely competitive age of AI.

Key startups from this year's cohort include:

SalesPlay X: Founders Meg Hall & Sweta Mulji have spent the last decade running sales motions for Bay Area companies like Oracle and Coupa. Now, their startup, SalesPlay X, is leveraging AI to help enterprise sales teams land bigger deals through automated account research and hyper-personalized messaging. SalesPlay X has already achieved over $100,000 in annual revenue.

Harvest: Founded by Carnegie Mellon alumni Ankur Toshniwal and Andrew Fernandes, Harvest challenges AI giants like OpenAI by helping software teams integrate web content into their products without coding. Within 1 month of releasing a paid plan, they've closed $30,000 of annual contracts.

Reeli: Anthony De Silva & Don Kuruppu were best friends who grew up in Sri Lanka and moved to the US for better education and the American dream. These best friends decided to purchase a house together and found the home buying process frustrating, in particular the inspection and appraisal process, so now, they have created Reeli, which is revolutionizing the appraisal and inspection process. With $5k MRR, these two best friends are just getting started.

Mae - Making Auto Easy: A women-founded auto tech startup reimagining the car buying experience and helping the industry move beyond its old reputation. Founded by Vivian Liu and Japnit Ahuja, whose experience spans 100+ dealerships at General Motors and scaling an auto startup from $750K to $3.5M in GMV. Mae supports the first 10 minutes of the car buying experience, where first impressions are made or lost. Mae, simply put, is Making Auto Easy with an unbiased system that matches car buyers to their dream car, fast.

Brio: Before founding Brio with Alex (Yale), Paul (Stanford CS), Firmin (ESILV CS), and Antoine spent 15 years at Google between Mountain View and SF. Rather than replacing human interactions, the Brio team is using AI to help people have meaningful conversations, starting with the job interview. And it works: with thousands of paid users, they hit profitability earlier this year.

Neural Defend (Deepfake Detection) - Built by MIT researchers, Neural Defend is an AI-powered deepfake detection platform that protects organizations from identity fraud and misinformation by detecting manipulated videos, voices, and documents in real-time across digital verification systems. Their product is currently being tested by some of the largest verification companies in the world.

"These founders are highly ambitious and determined to make their mark," says Neal Sales, Techstars SF Managing Director. "They're leveraging AI to solve tangible problems and are poised to significantly impact their respective industries."

The Demo Day will gather prominent investors, industry leaders, and mentors eager to support and invest in these groundbreaking startups.

