TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Expands Application Modernization Coverage with Addition of Industry Expert and Veteran Analyst Torsten Volk

Experienced analyst will further strengthen ESG's core of Infrastructure, Cloud and DevOps market analysts and provide new insights and go-to-market advice around emerging technologies critical to developers
NEWTON, Mass., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, a leading IT analyst, research, and strategy firm, today announced the addition of Torsten Volk as a new Principal Analyst leading the firm's coverage and analysis of application modernization markets and technologies, including integration and orchestration, observability and application performance monitoring (APM), and DevOps. Volk brings extensive and varied career experience from leading companies to these coverage areas to strengthen Enterprise Strategy Group's strong bench of Infrastructure, Cloud and DevOps market analysts who are sought after by technology vendors and practitioners alike.
With over 20 years of experience spanning senior industry analyst, product management, marketing, software development, and operations roles, Volk has a proven track record in application development, IT operations, and machine learning. Prior to joining Enterprise Strategy Group, he delivered complex software solutions to large enterprise customers, including Lufthansa, Deutsche Telekom, Hitachi, and The World Bank Group. He helped these organizations increase staff productivity and operational efficiency through the strategic use of advanced technologies, automation, and digital transformation initiatives.
"App developers spend only one-third of their time writing net-new code, due to the wide range of overhead tasks related to managing and maintaining existing apps and getting legacy apps ready for the cloud," said Torsten Volk. "My practice is laser focused on providing research data and advice to help vendor clients better understand developer needs and to help end-user clients set priorities for substantially increasing developer productivity."
Scott Sinclair, Practice Director for Infrastructure, Cloud and DevOps at Enterprise Strategy Group, comments: "Cloud-native application development, microservices, and the rise of platform engineering already elevate the success of digital initiatives. Now, in the emerging era of AI-infused applications, these technologies are poised to become even more critical to developers. We are excited to expand our application development and modernization coverage with the addition of Torsten to our team. This move adds a new level of insight, enabling organizations as they seek to gain a competitive advantage via their product and go-to-market strategies."
For more information on Torsten Volk and his coverage area, please follow him on LinkedIn or visit his analyst page on the Enterprise Strategy Group website.
For more information on Enterprise Strategy Group's application modernization practice, please visit this page.
