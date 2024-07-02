TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Expands Application Modernization Coverage with Addition of Industry Expert and Veteran Analyst Torsten Volk

We're excited to expand our application development & modernization coverage. This move adds a new level of insight, enabling organizations as they seek to gain a competitive advantage via product and GTM strategies. Post this

"App developers spend only one-third of their time writing net-new code, due to the wide range of overhead tasks related to managing and maintaining existing apps and getting legacy apps ready for the cloud," said Torsten Volk. "My practice is laser focused on providing research data and advice to help vendor clients better understand developer needs and to help end-user clients set priorities for substantially increasing developer productivity."

Scott Sinclair, Practice Director for Infrastructure, Cloud and DevOps at Enterprise Strategy Group, comments: "Cloud-native application development, microservices, and the rise of platform engineering already elevate the success of digital initiatives. Now, in the emerging era of AI-infused applications, these technologies are poised to become even more critical to developers. We are excited to expand our application development and modernization coverage with the addition of Torsten to our team. This move adds a new level of insight, enabling organizations as they seek to gain a competitive advantage via their product and go-to-market strategies."

